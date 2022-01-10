Stafford High School theater students to compete for national title

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was fun and dream-like,” she said. “It was a lovely way to get back into the tier that Stafford has built up over the years.”

Senior Gwendolyn Ware spent last school year as a fully virtual student and theater was the only way she stayed physically connected with other students.

“The only time I saw people last year in person was when I did come in to work on theater, and that was only for a small section towards end of the year,” she said.

She said working on the competition play this year has been an important source of support and has provided a sense of community.

“For me, theater at Stafford has been a second family, and even more so this year, working on this play,” Ware said. “We have 10 actors and 10 crew members and we really have to come back together or it’s not going to work. It’s more important now than ever that we work as a team and rely on each other to get things done.”

D’Addario said it will cost $29,000 to send the 20 cast- and crewmembers to the conference in March. With no live performances in the past two years, and therefore no source of revenue, the theater program needs to fundraise to cover the cost, he said.