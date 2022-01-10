Stafford High School theater students to compete for national title

This year’s high school juniors and seniors were freshmen and sophomores the last time they experienced a “normal” school year—and this year’s freshmen and sophomores were middle schoolers.
For high school thespians, that means it’s been two years since they stood on a stage and performed before a live audience, and those who are freshmen may never have had the opportunity.
That makes Stafford High School’s first-place win at the Virginia Theatre Association conference this fall—and the opportunity to compete for a national title at the Southeastern Theatre Conference in Memphis this spring—even more special.
“We were going into a big rebuilding, like every theater program in the state and country—and probably in the world—right now,” said SHS theater director Michael D’Addario. “A lot of students didn’t do theater last year because the only theater happening was virtual, and then there was the big question of how many students were left to come back.”
Stafford’s competition play this year was “The Secret in the Wings” by Mary Zimmerman. In the play, a mysterious babysitter reads aloud to his charge from a book of lost folktales. As the babysitter reads, characters from the stories come to life and the stories weave into and out of one another.
At the Virginia Theatre Association conference in October—where high school theater departments from around the state compete—the performance won a total of five awards, including a first-place award for Best Play and a Best Actress award for junior Erin Haugen.
The first-place win means Stafford is invited to compete against the top 20 high school theater productions from the southeastern U.S. at the SETC in March.
It is the third time Stafford High School has competed at SETC, D’Addario said. They won the conference in 2012—a first for a high school from Stafford County—and in 2014 brought home a Best Supporting Actor award from the event.
The troupe will perform “The Secret in the Wings” again at SETC, meaning the cast and crew will have spent a total of eight months working on the play, from August until March.
D’Addario said he chose the play because it’s an ensemble work that he felt would help the theater students bond.
Four of the five students who worked on last year’s competition play have graduated, he said. Those remaining in the theater program have spent 18 months apart and those coming in as freshmen knew no one.
For Haugen, “The Secret in the Wings” was “a really great way for us to build back up a program that was close to being lost.”
“It was fun and dream-like,” she said. “It was a lovely way to get back into the tier that Stafford has built up over the years.”
Senior Gwendolyn Ware spent last school year as a fully virtual student and theater was the only way she stayed physically connected with other students.
“The only time I saw people last year in person was when I did come in to work on theater, and that was only for a small section towards end of the year,” she said.
She said working on the competition play this year has been an important source of support and has provided a sense of community.
“For me, theater at Stafford has been a second family, and even more so this year, working on this play,” Ware said. “We have 10 actors and 10 crew members and we really have to come back together or it’s not going to work. It’s more important now than ever that we work as a team and rely on each other to get things done.”
D’Addario said it will cost $29,000 to send the 20 cast- and crewmembers to the conference in March. With no live performances in the past two years, and therefore no source of revenue, the theater program needs to fundraise to cover the cost, he said.
The students have been raising funds through a GoFundMe and several events held in December.
There will be a spirit night at Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers on South Gateway Drive on Tuesday to support the program. Students are planning to host a county-wide talent show and improv show in February and are developing in-school fundraisers such as “joke-a-grams”—personalized jokes students can have delivered to each other at lunch.
“We are also looking for grants from businesses in community,” D’Addario said. “We hope people will want to help us. We need the community behind us. We’re hoping the community will see this as not just Stafford High School, but Stafford County getting to send a play to represent the entire state of Virginia.”
“We want to send down the best group of kids you’ll find doing theater in the state.”
The public will have a chance to see “The Secret in the Wings” before the troupe takes the show to Memphis. It will be performed as part of the Virginia High School League Section 5D2 Theater Festival on Jan. 29 at Stafford High School.
The festival will feature plays by the SHS theater troupe and three other local schools beginning at 10:30 a.m.
To donate to the SHS theater program, visit gofund.me/a2bc5fa6. Donations can also be mailed to Stafford HS Drama Boosters, Stafford High School, Attn: M. D’Addario, 63 Stafford Indians Lane, Fredericksburg, VA 22405.
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele