Stafford High School theater troupe wins third consecutive statewide award

D’Addario and the cast and crew of “Actor’s Nightmare” credit assistant theater director Corey Holmes—who is finishing up her first year at Stafford High School—with helping them understand their characters, many of whom come from the plays of William Shakespeare.

“That is her area of expertise and it is not mine,” D’Addario said.

Holmes, who has taught at other Stafford County schools, said she has been a “huge fan” of the Stafford Players.

“It was intimidating to come to a program that I’ve always admired and intimidating because of all the limitations [of the COVID-19 pandemic],” she said.

D’Addario also said he was exhausted by the challenges of teaching during the pandemic and when Stafford schools did reopen in person in February, he wasn’t looking forward to the work of putting back together an acting troupe that had been isolated from each other for almost an entire year.

“Teaching this way has been so hard,” he said. “It’s been such an uphill battle and I thought it was going to be harder to get though everything because of all these requirements.”

“But actually, [putting together ‘Actor’s Nightmare’] is the only thing that I’ve loved doing all year,” D’Addario continued.