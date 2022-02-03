Stafford home values rise 24 percent in latest countywide assessment

Stafford County property owners will soon receive the results of the county’s latest real estate reassessment that puts the median homes’ assessed value in the county at $409,000—up from $326,000 just two years ago.
Commissioner of the Revenue Scott Mayausky told county supervisors Tuesday the latest countywide assessment revealed a 24 percent increase in residential property values and an 11 percent rise in commercial property values since the last assessment of real estate was conducted in Stafford two years ago.
Kim McClellan, public policy director for the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors, said 2021’s end-of-year median home price in Stafford was $445,000, up nearly 16 percent from the previous year.
Mayausky also told supervisors agricultural property assessments are up 13 percent since the report two years ago, while multifamily dwellings saw a 23 percent hike.
“All of that leads to a 21 percent increase in our [tax] base over last year,” Mayausky said.
Mayausky said after the assessments are mailed to county property owners this month, March will be used to allow residents the opportunity to appeal their property appraisals to his office.
“We usually plan for about 1 percent of the total parcel count, so we plan for about 500 to 600 people,” Mayausky said. “It’s a busy month.”
Mayausky said appeals that are still in dispute after his office weighs in can be escalated to the county’s Board of Equalization, a three-member committee appointed by the Circuit Court.
“They are the next level of appeals after folks appeal to us,” Mayausky said. “The next level after the Board of Equalization is the Circuit Court.”
Mayausky said once all appeals are completed, supervisors will then have a more definitive view of property values across the county when they collaborate in about two months to determine the new real estate tax rate.
“When you all sit down and vote on the [tax] rate in mid-April, you have a real number, you know what the tax base is and then you can apply the rate to that base to get the revenue that you need to fund the [county] budget,” Mayausky told supervisors.
Mayausky said when property values increase, as they did with this latest assessment, the county’s real estate tax rate of 97 cents per $100 of assessed value is adjusted proportionally to calculate an “effective tax rate.” Mayausky said supervisors can use that figure, which in this case is a rate of 78 cents, as a basis when determining the new tax rate.
Mayausky said 84 percent of the county’s tax revenue comes from residential properties, while 16 percent comes from commercial parcels. Last year, the county took in just over $180 million in real estate revenue from nearly 58,000 total properties appraised throughout the county.
Tax bills reflecting the new rate approved by county supervisors will be mailed in May to property owners, who have until June 6 to make their payments to the county treasurer.
