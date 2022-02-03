Stafford home values rise 24 percent in latest countywide assessment

Mayausky said appeals that are still in dispute after his office weighs in can be escalated to the county’s Board of Equalization, a three-member committee appointed by the Circuit Court.

“They are the next level of appeals after folks appeal to us,” Mayausky said. “The next level after the Board of Equalization is the Circuit Court.”

Mayausky said once all appeals are completed, supervisors will then have a more definitive view of property values across the county when they collaborate in about two months to determine the new real estate tax rate.

“When you all sit down and vote on the [tax] rate in mid-April, you have a real number, you know what the tax base is and then you can apply the rate to that base to get the revenue that you need to fund the [county] budget,” Mayausky told supervisors.

Mayausky said when property values increase, as they did with this latest assessment, the county’s real estate tax rate of 97 cents per $100 of assessed value is adjusted proportionally to calculate an “effective tax rate.” Mayausky said supervisors can use that figure, which in this case is a rate of 78 cents, as a basis when determining the new tax rate.