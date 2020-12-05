Stafford Hospital recertified in minimally invasive gynecology

Stafford Hospital has continued its distinction as an accredited Center of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Gynecology since 2014 by the Surgical Review Corporation. Under the direction of Dr. Kurian Thott, Stafford Hospital’s COEMIG program meets the stringent researched-based requirements and evaluation processes of SRC to ensure the safest, highest quality patient care, a news release stated.

The 2020 recertification maintains Thott’s designation and includes a new COEMIG certified physician, Dr. Yetunde Adenle. COEMIG physicians must perform hundreds of minimally invasive gynecological surgeries each year, with outstanding results, measured by a quality assessment of patient safety, equipment, and reduced complications, according to the news release.

“By earning COEMIG redesignation, Stafford Hospital reaffirms its excellence in delivering safe, high-quality care to minimally invasive gynecologic surgery patients,” said Stafford Hospital Administrative Director Nursing Operations & Practice Debra Marinari. “Hundreds of such surgeries are performed at Stafford Hospital each year under Dr. Thott’s leadership and clinical expertise. As a result, our patients experience outstanding outcomes and a better quality of life.”Health care organizations and surgeons seeking accreditation by SRC undergo an extensive self-assessment and inspection. This process includes physicians, nurses and administrators who are actively involved in the accredited program. The inspection is consultative and educational, presenting best practices to help an organization or surgeon improve its care and services.