A Stafford Hospital nurse was admitting a new patient and realized the process of recording his symptoms, vital signs and medications — as well as what was happening in his life — would take more time than she had to give.

She needed to start IVs for other patients or help them to the bathroom, and the nurse couldn’t be in two places at once.

A pilot program allowed another Stafford Hospital nurse to visit the room — virtually — and take care of tasks that didn’t require hands on the patient. The virtual nurse appeared on a computer monitor, next to the TV, and had a long talk with the man.

She discovered his wife, who had made sure he’d eaten healthy meals to control his diabetes, had died recently, said Morinda Williams, director of inpatient nursing.

“The virtual nurse provided education on diabetes management and coordinated with the case manager to set up a Meals-on-Wheels program for the patient,” Williams said.

She and others involved with the Virtual Operations Center, or VOC, at Stafford Hospital described it as the first success story of the program that began last month.

In Stafford Hospital, the Fredericksburg region and across the state and nation, health-care providers have left the industry as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some went to less-stressful positions in other medical fields and others chose different careers altogether.

Hospital leaders are trying to figure out how to move forward in the midst of a nursing shortage that shows no signs of diminishing. Last month, AMN Healthcare reported that 94% of nurses surveyed said there was a moderate or severe shortage of nurses in their area. Nine out of 10 nurses said the shortage is worse than five years ago.

Officials, including those at Stafford Hospital, which is owned by Mary Washington Healthcare, are having to make changes.

“In order to keep our mission of improving the health of the people in the communities we serve, we’ve got to have people in the buildings to do that,” said Debra Marinari, associate vice president of hospital operations at Stafford Hospital.

To further complicate matters, Stafford Hospital had a lot of “newer nurses” working the floors after having “a lot of more experienced nurses leave,” Williams said. That’s why she wanted a team of virtual nurses who are “high performers,” able to coach colleagues working at the bedside and teach patients about new diagnoses or how to take care of themselves at home — to avoid another hospital stay.

They’d have to be masters at multitasking, for each team (three during the day and two at night when things are quieter) would be responsible for being a second set of eyes and ears for almost 50 patients. They’d work from the virtual center on the ground floor while nurses on the second and third floors did their shifts.

One virtual nurse is designated as the team lead, Williams said.

“She’s that air traffic controller, assigning who’s getting what task next,” she added.

The Virtual Operations Center does look like a mini version of an airport’s control tower, with each nurse seated in front of four large computer monitors. They’re able to see how many patients are on the cardiac unit and medical/ surgical ward, and they can click on a particular patient’s name to see vital signs and recent tests.

The bedside nurse initiates the contact with the virtual nurse, not the patient. Chief among the tasks the virtual nurses handle are two that can take up to 30 minutes each: admitting the patient and gathering all the necessary info, and discharging the patient and going over follow-up care and medicines needed.

When the virtual nurse is contacted and plans to “camera in” to the room, as the process is called, she rings a doorbell that’s on the wall of the patient’s room, under the monitor. When the patient responds, the nurse asks if she can turn on her camera.

When the patient agrees, the nurse’s face appears on the screen.

That’s the only time the camera is rolling, stressed Stafford Hospital officials. No virtual eyes are looking at the patient without their permission.

That was one of the first questions Jason Thompson asked. His wife, Mindy, was awaiting surgery for kidney stones earlier this week, and as officials explained the virtual-nurse concept to him, he wondered about privacy issues.

He joked that it could be awkward if he was making out with his wife, or complaining about a doctor, when the virtual nurse was in the room.

His wife laughed, maybe at the thought that making out was the last thing she felt like doing. Then she told the Stafford officials she’s familiar with the virtual world.

“I’m a teacher, and during the pandemic we did online instruction with first-graders, which is not the most effective,” she said. “But for this, it seems to work pretty great.”

Mindy Thompson said the voice and image of the hospital’s virtual nurse, Emily Kujawski, came through loud and clear across the monitor — better than other telemedicine appointments she’s had. Her husband wished his wife’s urologist would have been able to check in virtually so they wouldn’t have waited during the weekend to be seen and have her surgery scheduled.

It’s only a matter of time before that happens, said Marinari, who also was in the Thompson room.

From the virtual center, Kujawski reminded the Thompsons that if the patient had been there alone, the nurse could have sent a link to a family member who wanted to be part of the conversation. After clicking the link, the family member becomes part of the virtual conversation.

The link is one-time only and expires soon after the initial meeting, the hospital officials said. It does not allow a family member to watch the patient the whole time she’s hospitalized.

Kujawski has worked at Stafford Hospital for 8½ years and, as a nurse in the medical/surgical unit, felt like she never had the time she wanted to talk to patients.

“It’s a very busy, high-paced unit and you don’t always get a lot of time that you would like to spend with the patient on education, going into deep detail on discharges and ensuring they have all the education they need,” she said.

She was excited about the virtual program and wanted to be part of it.

“We’re kind of pioneering virtual nurses, not just for the organization, but like for the whole state,” she said. “It’s like a new frontier of nursing.”

Flavie Rebello, a nurse for 24 years, said the combination of bedside and virtual nurses adds up to a “more holistic approach” to patient care. Those hospitalized get the hands-on treatment they need from nurses on the floor, then extra education from the virtual team.

“We are here to complete the process of giving them knowledge and understanding and making them realize … what the plan is going to be and give them some moral support that we are here to deal with what they are facing,” Rebello said.

In addition, the virtual nurses are able to coach the newer nurses on the floor when they’re facing tasks new to them, said Laura Dillon. She’s worked as a preceptor, an experienced nurse who provides supervision to those going through new clinical processes.

“We do take a lot of new graduates because we have a new program within Mary Washington Healthcare, so that in itself is a blessing to (nurses) to be able to have someone to call for any sort of assistance they need,” Dillon said.

Stafford Hospital hopes to have its full complement of virtual nurses — 13 of them — on staff by mid-August. Then, it will be better able to determine the impact the virtual center will have on staffing, Marinari.

Later this year, Mary Washington Healthcare plans to expand the virtual nursing program to Mary Washington Hospital.