Stafford house fire displaces two adults, four children

Two adults and four children were displaced from their home Monday night as a result of a house fire that left the home uninhabitable, according to Stafford County Fire and Rescue officials.

First responders were called to West Rocky Run Road at 5:02 p.m., where smoke was visible coming from all sides of the single-family home just northwest of Rocky Run Reservoir.

Fire and rescue spokeswoman Katie Brady said all occupants of the home and several pets were already outside the home when emergency crews arrived, but firefighters later found multiple cats inside the home that had perished in the fire.

During the four-hour call, Stafford firefighting crews were assisted by Fauquier County Fire and Rescue, the Fredericksburg Fire Department, Stafford County Animal Control and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Units from Quantico Fire and Emergency Services and Prince William Fire and Rescue also assisted.

Brady said no firefighters were injured during the incident, which remains under investigation.

