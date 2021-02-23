 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stafford house fire displaces two adults, four children
0 comments
alert top story

Stafford house fire displaces two adults, four children

{{featured_button_text}}
West Rocky Run Road house fire
James Baron

Two adults and four children were displaced from their home Monday night as a result of a house fire that left the home uninhabitable, according to Stafford County Fire and Rescue officials.

First responders were called to West Rocky Run Road at 5:02 p.m., where smoke was visible coming from all sides of the single-family home just northwest of Rocky Run Reservoir.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Fire and rescue spokeswoman Katie Brady said all occupants of the home and several pets were already outside the home when emergency crews arrived, but firefighters later found multiple cats inside the home that had perished in the fire.

During the four-hour call, Stafford firefighting crews were assisted by Fauquier County Fire and Rescue, the Fredericksburg Fire Department, Stafford County Animal Control and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Units from Quantico Fire and Emergency Services and Prince William Fire and Rescue also assisted.

Brady said no firefighters were injured during the incident, which remains under investigation.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable polar bear cub demands mother's attention at Denmark zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I spent 23 years in the Navy in media relations and as a reporter. Prior to coming to The Free Lance-Star in 2019, I volunteered with a local non-profit that helps formerly incarcerated people transition back into society. I'm also an avid motorcyclist.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert