Stafford imposes $25 non-resident parking fee at Falmouth beach

If you’re not a resident of Stafford County or Fredericksburg, you’ll have to pay a fee to park at the Historic Port of Falmouth next month.

Beginning July 22, county parks and recreation personnel will collect a $25 fee from non-residents to park at the port’s 80-space parking area on River Road. The fee also applies to two other parking areas that visitors commonly use to access the beach area, located along the shores of the Rappahannock River.

“What’s recommended today is to charge a $25-per-car parking fee for non-residents of Stafford and Fredericksburg,” said Mike Morris, Stafford’s deputy county administrator. “The parking fee would be for every day of the week from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.”

Morris said in addition to the fee to park in the lot on River Road, a $25 fee will also be charged to park at the grass and gravel lot located at the corner of U.S. 1 and Butler Road and at the Ray Grizzle Activity Center at 60 Butler Road.

Billed as a “pilot program” by county officials that runs through Labor Day weekend this year, county spokesman Andrew Spence said the results of the pilot will be evaluated by supervisors next spring to determine if the program effectively curbs the recurring parking problems in and around the historic port.

This is not the first time supervisors have proposed a fee to park at the port or tried to fix the parking issues that surround it.

In February 2020, Stafford’s parks and recreation commission redesignated the Historic Port of Falmouth as a natural area, saying the county no longer planned to remove natural debris or trees or groom vegetation from the area, but that plan never materialized.

Citing parking and safety concerns the following year, supervisors proposed a $15-per-car fee at both Aquia Landing and the Historic Port of Falmouth after some residents complained.

“The concerns of the neighbors are, you can’t get a firetruck down the street if you had to,” Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said at the time. “That’s the concern. It’s a safety issue.”

Supervisors ultimately voted 5–2 against that fee proposal.

Last month, Hartwood District Supervisor Darrell English introduced the proposal to charge a $25 fee, saying the river is inherently dangerous to swim in and trash is polluting the river. He also said county personnel and resources are being wasted to conduct routine traffic control and haul out trash on a regular basis.

On Tuesday, Karen Brown of Falmouth told supervisors she walks her dog at Falmouth beach at least once a week and routinely picks up trash and debris left behind by weekend revelers. She said in one year, she picked up more than 650 bottle caps.

“The amount of litter and defilement on that beach is unreal,” Brown said. “I’ve been shocked at what I saw down there during the past couple of years.”

On Tuesday, Morris told supervisors the county spends close to $150,000 annually to maintain the beach area, and illegally parked vehicles on the narrow streets that surround it are a recurring problem, especially on weekends. He said the new parking fee will allow the county to accumulate about $280,000 annually in revenue and that money would be used to improve the Historic Port of Falmouth.

“It also gives us a control mechanism for the parking and it also helps us understand how many people are coming there and where they’re from,” Morris said.

Supervisors approved the measure to charge the $25 fee by a 4–2 vote Tuesday. Supervisors Tinesha Allen and Tom Coen opposed the measure.

Allen said she was concerned the same fees were not being applied to the 40 parking spaces at Aquia Landing, which also has its own share of parking problems. She said trash is a problem at Aquia Landing, too, and many out-of-town visitors regularly use the facility. Allen said non-residents who do not want to pay the new parking fee in Falmouth will simply go to the Aquia park.

“Why are we targeting one area and not having a blanket approach for all of it?” Allen asked. “If you close the Port of Falmouth or you charge it, I can just drive to Aquia beach. Are we solving the issue?”

The Falmouth beach area is in Tom Coen’s George Washington District, and he argued the period between July 22 and Labor Day weekend this year is not enough time to adequately measure the success of the pilot program. He suggested county staff provide a “holistic plan for development” to county supervisors by November with input from stakeholders including the county’s parks and recreation commission, wetlands board, Friends of the Rappahannock and residents and business owners in the area.

“What we want to do is come up with something that is a good tourist asset, has some feasibility to it,” Coen said. “We need to have a holistic plan.”

Morris said county staff will check drivers’ licenses for proof of residency at all three parking areas. Non-residents can pay the fee with either a credit card or a debit card at each of the three sites.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.