Stafford Islamic Center holding walk-in vaccination clinic Saturday
Stafford Islamic Center holding walk-in vaccination clinic Saturday

The Masjid Aliya, also known as the Islamic Center of Stafford, will hold a free walk-in vaccination clinic from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 2604 Jefferson Davis Highway.

The clinic will provide first and second doses for children ages 5-11 as well as doses and boosters for those ages 12 and older. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.

No appointments are needed.

