Stafford Islamic Center holding walk-in vaccination clinic Saturday

The Masjid Aliya, also known as the Islamic Center of Stafford, will hold a free walk-in vaccination clinic from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 2604 Jefferson Davis Highway.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The clinic will provide first and second doses for children ages 5-11 as well as doses and boosters for those ages 12 and older. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.
No appointments are needed.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.