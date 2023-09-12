Even the attorney for the company planning to open a methadone clinic in Stafford County said he sympathizes with nearby residents who didn’t get the chance to voice their opinions when the plan was first presented.

“But at some point in time, it’s too late,” said Raighne Delaney, an Arlington lawyer who represented Concerted Care Group Fredericksburg, or CCG, in three lawsuits brought before Stafford County Circuit Court on Friday.

Delaney said he felt bad about the timing, “in a way,” but pointed out his client had gotten county approval for the 9,100-square-foot clinic in March, spent more than $1 million on design, construction, architectural and attorney fees, and “now we’re having a fight about whether or not we can finish the project.”

CCG scored a victory in that fight on Monday when Judge J. Bruce Strickland dismissed the lawsuit filed by members of the 22405 Neighborhood Watch, organized to oppose the project.

Two other lawsuits involving WASHCO Woodlawn Village, which owns the shopping center where the clinic is planned, as well as the Stafford Board of Supervisors, Board of Zoning Appeals and county building officials, also were dropped.

In his 10-page filing, Strickland noted the plight of the 22405 Neighbors who weren’t notified that a drug-treatment clinic was planned in their south Stafford neighborhood. The area is surrounded by subdivisions and in close proximity to day-care centers and schools.

“The court is mindful that plaintiffs in this case are without fault of any kind,” Strickland wrote. “They did not receive notice in accordance with a Stafford County ordinance. The lack of notice, however, did not confer upon them a right to appeal a decision made months prior.”

Members of the 22405 group were disappointed by the dismissals.

“We didn’t get our due process, we didn’t get our voices heard because of a mistake the county made,” said Andrew Manson, one of the group organizers. “I feel like we’re the heart of a constituency that’s just being ignored, first by the county and now by this judge.”

Six plaintiffs who are members of the 22405 group and own property next to the proposed clinic off Deacon Road filed an appeal last month, asking the Board of Zoning Appeals to reverse the decision allowing the clinic. With funds raised by the group, they hired a lawyer and also asked the court to grant a temporary injunction to prevent the county from issuing a final occupancy permit until the BZA heard the matter.

Strickland decided to hear all the cases on Friday, and the courtroom had the look of a legal convention. At least 12 lawyers represented the different parties, and the judge asked the attorneys, one at a time, to stand up and give their names and who they were representing.

Proceedings began Friday morning, but the judge soon realized he wouldn’t finish that day. He said he’d do his best to have his ruling by Monday.

“I will commit my weekend to this. Not that I really want to, but I think the county, the homeowners, the CCG, WASHCO, all of the parties involved deserve some resolution,” he said.

The methadone clinic came into the public spotlight in late May when residents, and county officials, realized a former Dollar General store was being renovated for the facility. They later learned that CCG had contacted the county about operating the clinic and that the zoning administrator responded on March 3 that it was allowed, by right, under the county’s commercial zoning.

The zoning administrator didn’t notify adjacent property owners of the proposal, even though that’s required by Stafford ordinance, until county officials looked into the matter in early summer.

Then, letters were mailed to property owners on July 3. That was 119 days after the zoning administrator approved the clinic.

The case hinged on state law versus local ordinances and how the Virginia code takes precedence. Under the Dillon rule, the only authorities Virginia localities have are ones granted them by the state.

And, Virginia law doesn’t require localities to notify other property owners in such cases. That means Stafford’s ordinance requiring the notice “is not authorized by the Virginia code,” the judge ruled.

He also considered whether the July 3 notification triggered any additional rights under state law and determined it didn’t. Likewise, he dismissed the neighbors’ request to have the BZA reverse the zoning determination, saying it was “not a proper party to this suit.”

The judge said “there are no additional facts that could contradict that determination at this stage and the determination is no longer subject to change,” he wrote.

Strickland ruled that CCG has a vested right to proceed with the medical clinic, and that Stafford County will perform inspections in accordance with the state building code.

Manson, with the 22405 Neighborhood Watch, said the group is continuing to consult with its lawyer, Clark Leming, about possibly appealing the decision. Members are also working with local and state representatives, “still pushing that we think there’s a lot of issues with this location, not with the need for a treatment center, but the location of it,” Manson said.

On Tuesday, the Stafford Board of Supervisors are scheduled to discuss zoning ordinances related to future medical clinics.