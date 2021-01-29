 Skip to main content
Stafford keeps government buildings closed through February
Stafford keeps government buildings closed through February

Stafford County officials, who hoped to open government buildings to the public Feb. 5, have decided to keep the buildings closed until Feb. 26.

The extended closure is due to an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the region, wrote county officials in a press release, as well as Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent extensions of stay-at-home orders through the end of next month.

During the closure, county employees will continue to provide service to Stafford residents online, by telephone, or by appointment.

Shannon Eubanks, community engagement manager, said if citizens arrive at the government center and need assistance, a video doorbell that connects to a county representative is positioned near the entrance to the building.

“There are also phone numbers for each of the departments located at the front door,” said Eubanks.

Outdoor county parks will remain open with regular operating hours during the building closure. Indoor recreational facilities are also open in accordance with capacity and health restrictions, but all guests must pre-register for programs as required by the county.

Visit staffordcountyva.gov for more information, or call 540/658-8600.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

I spent 23 years in the Navy in media relations and as a reporter. Prior to coming to The Free Lance-Star in 2019, I volunteered with a local non-profit that helps formerly incarcerated people transition back into society. I'm also an avid motorcyclist.

