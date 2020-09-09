Stafford legal office banned from courthouse because of COVID-19

All members of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office in Stafford County were barred from the county courthouse Wednesday after three paralegals in the office tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition, case numbers in the Rappahannock Area Health District rose dramatically on Wednesday, but the increase may be due to a lag in reporting over the Labor Day holiday, according to public health officials.

And, the outbreak at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton continues its deadly rampage. Two more fatalities were reported at the facility Wednesday for a total of 11 deaths and 76 cases. The deaths account for more than half of the 20 COVID-19 related deaths in Fauquier County.

In addition to the three paralegals who tested positive for the virus in the Stafford office, five others who were exposed to them are under quarantine, said Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen. He learned Wednesday afternoon that members of his staff would be allowed back into the courthouse on Thursday, except for the eight workers who would remain quarantined at home.

The timing was especially critical because Stafford is one of only four localities in Virginia—and the only one in the Fredericksburg area—that’s been granted permission to resume jury trials, starting Monday.