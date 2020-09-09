Stafford legal office banned from courthouse because of COVID-19

All members of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office in Stafford County were barred from the county courthouse Wednesday after three paralegals in the office tested positive for COVID-19.
In addition, case numbers in the Rappahannock Area Health District rose dramatically on Wednesday, but the increase may be due to a lag in reporting over the Labor Day holiday, according to public health officials.
And, the outbreak at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton continues its deadly rampage. Two more fatalities were reported at the facility Wednesday for a total of 11 deaths and 76 cases. The deaths account for more than half of the 20 COVID-19 related deaths in Fauquier County.
In addition to the three paralegals who tested positive for the virus in the Stafford office, five others who were exposed to them are under quarantine, said Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen. He learned Wednesday afternoon that members of his staff would be allowed back into the courthouse on Thursday, except for the eight workers who would remain quarantined at home.
The timing was especially critical because Stafford is one of only four localities in Virginia—and the only one in the Fredericksburg area—that’s been granted permission to resume jury trials, starting Monday.
On Wednesday, 52 new cases of COVID-19 were reported locally, including an unusually high number in Fredericksburg: 14. At least part of the increase was due to a backlog in cases over the holiday, which resulted in a large number of lab results being received on Tuesday and reported to the Virginia Department of Health website, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.
No new deaths were reported, but the local positivity rate, which measures the number of positive test results out of all tests given, rose again. Its seven-day average climbed to 8.2 percent, which is higher than the state’s average of 7.6 percent.
As of Wednesday, 23 people were being treated for virus-related symptoms at the area’s three hospitals.
At Brookside, a number of measures have been taken to limit the spread of COVID-19, said Dr. Wade Kartchner, director of the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District. The facility has received rapid antigen tests, which provide results in less than an hour, to help screen staff members who are entering the facility.
All residents and staff get temperature and symptom checks at least twice a day, he said. Anyone who previously tested negative is retested weekly. The facility has designated hot, warm and cold “zones,” or separate areas based on test results. Those who are positive are kept in one area; those exposed but testing negative are in another; and those with no exposure and negative results are in a third location within the building.
Kartchner said the health district’s emergency coordinator worked with the facility last week to fit test additional staff members, who are working with residents with confirmed cases, with N95 masks. The nursing home also is in constant contact with the health district and Northern Virginia Hospital Alliance to report any supply and personnel shortages.
Three residents remain hospitalized, and weekly positive cases are going down from a peak of about 45 positive results in mid-August, he said.
“Hopefully this trend continues and Brookside is over the worst part of their outbreak,” Kartchner said.
In the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, there have been 13 outbreaks at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. Six of the outbreaks remain in progress while the others have been ruled closed, or are pending closure, by the state.
Of the local facilities still dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, numbers changed at only one building on Wednesday. Cardinal Village, an assisted living facility in Spotsylvania County, is up to 11 cases.
