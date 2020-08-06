Stafford Lions collecting used pill bottles for donation to developing countries

She swears by Goo Gone for the job.

“I find if I soak them in hot water, that softens the paper and then I spray them well with Goo Gone and put them in a plastic bag, zip it up and let them sit,” Gaylord said. “And it’s amazing how fast it comes off.”

If the used pill bottles aren’t acceptable for donation with other medical supplies, Matthew 25 will recycle them to generate revenue.

Gaylord said she’d like to see the pill bottle recycling effort spread.

“It’s something that other organizations could do very easily,” she said. “It’s really just a matter of cleaning them and putting them in boxes.”

Gaylord said shipping can be expensive, but she and her husband consider it a donation to the Lions club for the moment, because the COVID-19 situation has caused the club’s fundraising efforts to dry up.

She also believes Matthew 25’s mission to “[care] for a needy world with the things we throw away” is worth it.

“The whole idea of Matthew 25 is to help the very poorest of the poor,” she said. “It’s recycling and it’s helping.”

Donate used, preferably cleaned pill bottles in the drop box located inside St. Luke’s Anglican Church at 65 Warrenton Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405 or contact the Stafford Lions Club.