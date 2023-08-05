The Stafford Board of Supervisors has called a special meeting, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, to look at zoning ordinances related to medical clinics.

Members of the public will be able to offer comment during the session, which will be held in the board chambers at 1300 Courthouse Road in Stafford.

No other information about the agenda was available on Friday, said Andrew Spence, county spokesman.

The meeting comes as residents have formed a grassroots campaign opposing a proposed methadone clinic in the old Dollar General in the Woodlawn Shopping Center, off Deacon Road.

Stafford’s former zoning administrator approved plans in March for a 9,100-square-foot clinic next to the Weis grocery store, and considerable renovation work already has been done on the property.

Neighbors, along with other county officials, heard about the clinic proposal in late May. They also discovered the property is zoned commercial, and under that zoning, medical clinics are allowed by-right. That means the issue does not come before county leaders for approval.

The grassroots group that formed, under the Facebook name of 22405 Neighborhood Watch, took legal action last week in its attempt to stop the clinic operated by Concerted Care Group from Maryland. During numerous meetings, residents have expressed concerns about the impact the clinic, which dispenses methadone to help those addicted to opioids, would have on them. They’ve cited lower property values, increased crime rates and a general fear that their children would not be safe walking and riding bikes around the shopping center while the drug treatment center is open.

“We want to be compassionate” toward those who suffer from opioid addiction, Andrew Manson, one of the organizers, said last month. He noted that these types of treatment facilities are needed locally and throughout the country.

“But this is not the place, in an area surrounded by neighborhoods and with little public transportation,” he told the group.

Six people who are part of the 22405 Neighborhood Watch filed a request for a temporary injunction against both the Board of Supervisors and Concerted Care, to halt the issuance of an occupancy permit until the matter is heard. They also requested that the Board of Zoning Appeals reverse the decision that granted permission for the clinic to open.

While the county wasn’t required to hold a public hearing of the by-right usage, Stafford County was obligated to notify nearby residents of the proposal. Then, between 30 and 90 days after sending out certified letters to residents, the zoning administrator was supposed to issue a decision.

But letters were not mailed before the decision was made, county officials said in late June. That’s one reason the neighborhood group is appealing the decision to the BZA. The other reason focuses on the fine lines between the definitions of “clinic” and “hospital.”

Peter Basanti, the lawyer representing the six residents, said in the filing that the treatment facility “constitutes a ‘hospital’ for purposes of the county’s zoning ordinance,” and for that reason, the zoning determination “must be reversed.”

County officials may address some of those distinctions at Tuesday’s special meeting, but the zoning administrator who made the decision won’t be part of the discussion. He has since retired, Spence said last month.