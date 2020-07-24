A young Stafford County man faces several felony charges in connection with a July 11 shooting incident at a Fredericksburg apartment complex.
Ricardo David Torres, 18, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, discharging a firearm in the city and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
He is accused of shooting a 21-year-old man earlier this month in the area of 1700 Noyack Lane in the Valor Apartment complex off Fall Hill Avenue. Police at the time said the victim did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.
Police responded to the scene that day in response to reports of multiple gunshots. Shell casings recovered at the scene did not all come from the same weapon, but police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick declined to say if the victim or someone else was the second shooter.
Police said the shooter and the victim apparently know each other and were in a verbal altercation before the shooting erupted, but police would not say what the dispute was about.
Torres will be arraigned Tuesday in Fredericksburg General District Court, court records show. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
