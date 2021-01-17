Stafford man charged with killing roommate

A 25-year-old Stafford County man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting Friday night in the county, authorities said.

Kevin Monsivais is also charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting in an occupied dwelling. He is accused of killing 26-year-old Jareal Marryshow.

Marryshow's listed address is in New York, but authorities said he and Monsivais had recently been living in the same apartment on Setter Circle in Silver Collection at Celebrate off U.S. 17 in southern Stafford.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to the apartment shortly before 9 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting. Marryshow was found with a gunshot wound to the head, and deputies attempted first aid before the victim was rushed to the hospital, Kimmitz said. He died later that night.

Initial information provided to deputies indicated that Marryshow's gunshot wound was self-inflicted. But after investigating the incident throughout the night, Kimmitz said, the Sheriff's Office determined that Marryshow was the victim of a homicide, not a suicide.

Monsivais was taken into custody at 11:54 p.m. Saturday at the Quality Inn on Plank Road in Fredericksburg. The Fredericksburg Police Department assisted Stafford authorities in making the arrest.

Monsivais is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

