Stafford man develops movie-themed fundraiser to help Ukraine

A North Stafford man has launched an online movie-themed fundraiser to help provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.

Todd McLean, who works as a government contractor, said the daily challenge he created on Facebook (#90sMoviesforUkraine) asks people to pick their favorite 1990s movie out of four head-to-head matchups and then make at least a $1 donation to one of several nongovernmental organizations that are providing direct assistance to Ukrainians.

McLean said the contest will run until an ultimate winning movie is determined out of the 256 possible movies he has in the rotation.

One of the recent movie challenges pitted “Anaconda” against “Trainspotting,” “Heat” against “Star Wars: Episode I, The Phantom Menace,” “Any Given Sunday” against “Braveheart” and “Addams Family Values” against “A League of Their Own.”

McLean said he hopes the daily challenge will not only help the people of Ukraine, but will also give people a few minutes of relaxation and fun each day. He compares the effort to Wordle, a popular online game where there’s a new word to decipher every 24 hours.

“It’s just something for people to look forward to for a couple of minutes each day,” McLean said.

McLean said people can choose a movie every day for the duration of the tournament or simply cast a vote whenever they have time. But McLean urges people who participate in the voting to donate at least $1 toward one of the 14 charities he has listed, or he said people can choose their own organization.

“The whole idea is to give money to humanitarian causes,” McLean said. “I don’t want [the money] to come to me. People make their donations directly to the organizations.”

After a contribution is made, McLean asks donors to leave a comment on his social media page or communicate to him directly to report their donated amount and the charity they donated to. McLean keeps a running total and said in just over one week since the challenge began, more than $1,300 for 17 different charities has been raised.

“I was hoping we could get to $100 and we did that in a day,” McLean said. “I was hoping we’d get to $500, we did that in three days. I was hoping we could do $1,000, we did that in five days.”

In 2007, McLean was part of a Washington-based international development contract team that was working primarily in Ukraine and the Balkans. During that time, he spent two weeks in the capital city of Kyiv.

“It immediately fascinated me,” McLean said. “The pride, the excitement on their faces ... it was very inspirational.”

During his time there, McLean said he immersed himself in the city, its people and their culture. On Aug. 24, 2007, he helped celebrate the country’s 15th Independence Day from the Soviet Union.

“The people there are so resilient, they’re so proud of their independence,” McLean said.

After he returned to the United States from that trip 14 years ago, McLean remained fascinated with Ukraine, staying abreast of events there over the years, including the build-up of Soviet troops along its borders in January and what’s happening there now. McLean believes since the beginning of the Soviet invasion Feb. 22, the people of the world have come to know, support and respect Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the millions of people fighting for their lives in that war-torn country.

“There’s no reason for this to be happening,” McLean said. “They’re good people and they deserve anything any one of us can give to help them.”

The movie fundraiser asks people to contribute to UNICEF, the International Committee of the Red Cross and a dozen other organizations McLean has posted at his social media hashtag.

“The reason I ask for a dollar is because I figure everyone can give a dollar,” McLean said. “I’ve had people give from $5 to $200. Whatever they can give, fantastic.”

Jenny Morotini, an eighth grade teacher from Gloucester County, has known McLean for more than two decades and although she was generally familiar with his global travels as a government contractor, she didn’t realize McLean had a connection to Ukraine.

“He lifts up people around him, whether its these [tournaments] online or coaching or helping the people he works with,” Morotini said. “He’s always been such a good guy, so it doesn’t shock me at all that he would take the knowledge he has and spin it in a way that can benefit other people.”

Morotini said she donated because she wanted to help the people of Ukraine in some way, but didn’t know how she could effectively do that in rural Virginia until the movie tournament began last week. Since then, she has shared McLean’s link with her coworkers at school in hopes they will contribute $1 or more.

“It’s reaching people that he doesn’t even know and that’s the awesome part of it,” Morotini said. “Every little bit helps and that turns into big help for the Ukrainians and it’s so great that I can be part of it. I feel like I’m helping in some way.”

McLean organized eight similar online events during the coronavirus pandemic with his own social media contacts to help take their minds off the hardships associated with the pandemic. Although he wasn’t seeking donations for any particular cause during those contests, his previous challenges asked his followers to pick their favorite animated movies, songs, desserts or summer Olympic event in Tokyo. During the same time, McLean, who has coached youth soccer in Stafford for years, also organized a tournament for kids based on Harry Potter.

“It was just something positive to bring people together in the crazy, difficult two years we’ve had,” McLean said.

Shelley Chaput of Fort Collins, Colo., has also known McLean for over 20 years and participated in many of McLean’s online tournaments during the pandemic.

“He did all of the match-ups through the whole entire COVID [pandemic] and it was just a fun way to not think about all that was happening,” Chaput said.

McLean said this time he chose movies from the 1990s “for no particular reason, other than movies have a broad appeal to just about everyone.”

“It’s not divisive, it’s something we can all come together on,” McLean said. “I don’t want to exclude anyone. If it brings some positivity, I’m all for that.”

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

