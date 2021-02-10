 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stafford man dies from injuries in Monday crash
0 comments
alert top story

Stafford man dies from injuries in Monday crash

{{featured_button_text}}

A 26-year-old Stafford County man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sean O’Driscoll, 26, was a passenger in a car that ran off the road and struck a tree and a fence in the 800 block of Mountain View Road shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, according to Stafford County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Maroney.

Maroney said O’Driscoll was transported by ambulance to a hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. Maroney said the accident remains under investigation.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Investigating helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I spent 23 years in the Navy in media relations and as a reporter. Prior to coming to The Free Lance-Star in 2019, I volunteered with a local non-profit that helps formerly incarcerated people transition back into society. I'm also an avid motorcyclist.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert