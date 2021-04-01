Stafford man has a heart for feeding others

He’s so generous that Pastor Rick Ritchie sometimes has to rein him in a little.

“He’s got such a big heart, we’ve had to tell him, ‘Be careful, you’d give away the church if we’d let you,’ ” Ritchie said. “He just doesn’t do a little bit, he’s very devoted overall to the entire ministry. He’ll do anything to help.”

While setting out to help others, Hoskins also may have saved himself. When he was initially diagnosed, his heart was functioning at only 12 percent of its full strength.

As he got busy, picking up food donations and arranging cans of green beans and boxes of macaroni on pantry shelves, he didn’t have time to sit around eating Oreos. His weight dropped from more than 300 pounds to about 250 pounds, and his heart function improved.

“I felt like I had a purpose again,” he said. “God had something else planned for me. He could have taken me that day, on the 28th of December [in 2012], but he had different plans for me. This has given me such a blessing, and it’s all through the grace of God. To me, that’s why my heart has gotten better and not worse.”

