Stafford may need to add 10-12 new polling places

Stafford may need to add more polling places throughout the county.
Anthony Toigo, constituent and legislative affairs officer for Stafford County, told supervisors on Tuesday that the number of registered voters in several precincts increased significantly during the November election.
Five precincts exceeded 5,000 voters, including one precinct in the Hartwood District, and two precincts each in the Aquia and Garrisonville districts.
There are 27 locations to cast a ballot in Stafford, but based on the latest voter registration numbers, Toigo said he estimates the need for 10–12 new polling places situated at schools, churches and community centers.
But higher voter numbers are not the only reason for adding more polling places. A steady flow of new residents into Stafford is also a contributor.
Following the 2010 U.S. census, most of the state’s congressional and state legislative districts were redrawn. The U.S. Census Bureau delivered local population data to Virginia following that census on Feb. 3, 2011.
Toigo said data from the 2020 census could be released in February, but the federal government has until April 1 to send its data to Virginia. Once the state receives the information, the Virginia Redistricting Commission submits maps to the General Assembly for approval.
“If the commission fails to submit maps by the deadline, or the General Assembly fails to vote or rejects the maps, all of that could contribute to a significant delay in the process,” said Toigo.
Toigo said Stafford’s new boundaries and precincts must be in place by the June 8 primary election, but he said those plans are “fluid,” based on the release date of the data.
“If there are further delays at the state and federal level … this could take redistricting into 2022 or even later than the current primary date of June,” said Toigo.
Toigo said if delays prevent a fresh redistricting, the existing district and precinct maps would remain in place for another year. He said state and local officials with terms expiring this year would be required to run in their current districts this year and again next year.
“The end result of this could be three consecutive elections for state officials and the House of Delegates, and two for local officials,” said Toigo, who expects June’s primary election to be delayed until August.
“Virginia has a habit of doing this during redistricting years, but as staff, we’re preparing as if the redistricting will still occur in June until we hear otherwise,” said Toigo.
