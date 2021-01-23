Stafford may need to add 10-12 new polling places

“If the commission fails to submit maps by the deadline, or the General Assembly fails to vote or rejects the maps, all of that could contribute to a significant delay in the process,” said Toigo.

Toigo said Stafford’s new boundaries and precincts must be in place by the June 8 primary election, but he said those plans are “fluid,” based on the release date of the data.

“If there are further delays at the state and federal level … this could take redistricting into 2022 or even later than the current primary date of June,” said Toigo.

Toigo said if delays prevent a fresh redistricting, the existing district and precinct maps would remain in place for another year. He said state and local officials with terms expiring this year would be required to run in their current districts this year and again next year.

“The end result of this could be three consecutive elections for state officials and the House of Delegates, and two for local officials,” said Toigo, who expects June’s primary election to be delayed until August.

“Virginia has a habit of doing this during redistricting years, but as staff, we’re preparing as if the redistricting will still occur in June until we hear otherwise,” said Toigo.

