Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Before the national anthem was sung and colors presented, official remarks were offered and a red-white-and-blue wreath was hung in a place of honor, Ricky Castillo stood quietly among the granite markers at the Stafford Armed Services Memorial.

As he’s done before other such services, held on the Friday that kicks off Memorial Day weekend, the retired Marine Corps gunnery sergeant reflected on the path that led him there. He thought about his three brothers who died from service in the Vietnam War, not from mortar shells, but from exposure to Agent Orange.

And, he recalled the pact he made decades ago with fellow Marine Sgt. Michael Conner, that if something happened to one of them, the other would look after his family. When Conner was killed in January 1991 in the Gulf War, Castillo kept his word and has remained involved in the lives of Conner’s two sons — and has welcomed their children into the world as well.

The words spoken at Memorial Day ceremonies about ultimate sacrifice, duty and honor are more than popular catchphrases to Castillo, 64, and others like him who have lost biological siblings as well as those who are part of the military brother- and sisterhood.

“It hits home,” said Castillo, who lives in Stafford County and comes from a long line of service members. “Uncles, cousins, brothers, we’ve been in this — I call it a business because that’s what we do — since World War II so we’ve been doing it for a while.”

During its annual Memorial Day ceremony on Friday, Stafford County paid tribute to all service members who’ve died in the line of duty with a special focus this year on the Gulf War. When Pamela Yeung, chair of the Stafford Board of Supervisors, asked those in the audience who’d lost someone in that conflict, Castillo was the only one in the seated section to stand.

But, no doubt, there were others, beyond the seats, standing in somber attention, who’d lost fellow service members in conflicts that followed in Iraq and Afghanistan. About a dozen members of the Stafford chapter of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, as well as an equal number from Rolling Thunder, were part of the audience of about 100 people.

“I think this weekend kind of brings it home for a lot of us,” said Eric Rummel, commander of the 27-2 chapter of Stafford Combat Veterans. “It’s important that we be here for our brothers and sisters.”

Motorcyclists wore black leather jackets with patches denoting their duty stations or reasons they ride. A popular patch among Rolling Thunder members stated: “The price of freedom is written on the wall.” The names of more than 58,000 service members are inscribed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington.

Others wore patriotic ties, hats and bandanas. Julian Haralson, 8, was among the youngest in the group, and he wore a shirt designed to look like the American flag. Their “whole family is patriotic,” said his mother, Trinette. Her husband, John Haralson III, is a Marine, and Julian wants to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Asked what he knew about Memorial Day, Julian answered: “That you go to different places and celebrate people that died for our country.”

Tradition says that flags are to be placed at half-staff on Memorial Day from sunrise to noon in honor of that sacrifice, Craig Crenshaw told the crowd. He’s a retired Marine Corps major general and current Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs who was guest speaker for the ceremony.

Then at noon, the flag is raised to full height again, and Crenshaw said that’s why Memorial Day gives him a sense of hope.

“The memories of these brave souls are raised by the living service members every day,” he said. “They are raised by young troops who look at making a difference in life when they don the uniform of their service. They are raised at memorials such as this when Americans from all walks of life gather together to pay tribute to their sacrifice.”

He asked those gathered to help further the legacy of the fallen by supporting veterans; assisting families grieving the loss of a servicemember; helping families while service members are on active duty; and by visiting injured service members in VA homes.

“It takes much more than a screaming sergeant and a captain to make a service member,” Crenshaw said. “It takes a family. As we remember this day, we must also remember those who have been left behind: the mothers, the fathers, the sons and daughters, husbands and wives who truly understand what the price of freedom really is. They’re reminded every time they lay a wreath or flag at the headstone of their hero.”

Friday’s event also included the presentation of flags by Marine Corps Base Quantico Color Guard and the singing of the national anthem by Stafford students selected for the all-state chorus. They were led by teachers Barbara Perry of Colonial Forge High School and Joe Eveler from Stafford High School.