When Jaime Sanders has a severe migraine, she said it feels like her eyeball is being stabbed with an icepick.

And sadly, that sensation, along with throbbing and pounding on the left side of her face, has been part of the Stafford County woman’s life way too often.

“I’ve been dealing with migraine for 42 of my 44 years on the planet,” she said. “I’m tired of hurting.”

As she’s tried various treatments, most without much success. Sanders said the condition has taken away moments of her life, as a child and teen, wife and mother. While she pushed through the pain as much as she could when her three children were young, she said it wasn’t the version of motherhood she had dreamed of since high school.

“There were just a lot of things I couldn’t do and migraine stole that from me,” Sanders said. “It stole my career, my ability to work. It stole my view of who I was. Everything about me became migraine. That’s all I was dealing with all the time.”

As Sanders grappled with migraine, which she refers to in the singular the same way as asthma, epilepsy or other conditions that cause attacks, she also battled depression, anxiety and thoughts of suicide. In addition, she has two other nerve disorders that contribute to ongoing agony in her face and head.

She had to find a way to turn her pain into purpose.

Sanders, who grew up in New York City, wrote poetry and short stories as a teenager. In 2011, she turned to the creative outlet once more and started The Migraine Diva blog at themigrainediva.com.

She also posted about her condition on a Facebook page of the same name. She found comfort in sharing her story with others who knew exactly how she felt when she was, as she described on Feb. 4, “between bouts of sobbing, numbness, irritation and frustration.”

More than 70 people reached out to hug her virtually after the post, including Jane Taylor, a disability rights activist in Massachusetts.

“Jaime, I hear you and feel your pain and deep sadness,” Taylor wrote. “It is so similar to what I live with, too. Please know you’re not alone and that so many love and cherish you, myself included.”

Sanders also joined advocacy groups and coalitions, dedicated to research and the fair treatment of almost 40 million Americans who suffer from the condition. While she said her husband, Darnell, and three children, now ages 21 to 24, are “amazing and supportive,” she’s comforted by knowing she isn’t the only one with chronic migraine, defined as having 15 or more attacks a month.

She also hopes she can help others in some way, especially those who look like her but don’t typically see themselves represented in support groups, on councils, at conferences or even in ads for migraine treatments.

“I couldn’t help but notice I was the only chocolate chip in the cookie a lot of the time,” she said.

Sanders has shared her experience as a Black woman, remembering that her Jamaican-born father told her and her sisters as children that they were a double minority because of their gender and race.

“Everything you do, you have to work triple as hard just to be seen in the same room,” he told her.

She found that to be true as a woman with migraine, a condition that tends to be dismissed, she said, because it’s documented only by questions about a person’s symptoms and degree of pain, not through medical imaging or a blood test. And, as a woman of color, she said she’s come across the misconception from health care providers that Black people don’t feel pain the same way as others, either because their skin is thicker or nerve endings are different.

“As a woman, my pain is dismissed, but as a Black woman, my pain doesn’t exist because I’m not supposed to feel pain,” she said.

A 2016 survey by a University of Virginia Ph.D. candidate of 222 white medical students and residents showed that “about half endorsed false beliefs about biological differences between blacks and whites,” according to a story on the medical website, Stat. “And those who did also perceived Blacks as feeling less pain than whites, and were more likely to suggest inappropriate medical treatment for Black patients, according to the paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.”

That’s why Sanders makes sure her voice is heard despite the pain in her head. Last month, she was part of the annual Headache on the Hill and joined 300 people from 49 states as the Alliance for Headache Disorders Advocacy campaigned on Capitol Hill. She talked with legislative staff members from the offices of both Virginia senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

“Jamie’s advocacy with Headache on the Hill is inspiring,” Warner said in an email. “I am grateful for the hard work of constituents across the commonwealth who continue to raise awareness for issues that are personal to them.”

Sanders also shares advice she’s gained from personal experience. On Friday, she was a virtual presenter at the Migraine World Summit. She talked about how to prepare for a visit to the emergency room, or how to avoid it altogether. With its fluorescent lights and loud noise, it tends to be a place that migraine sufferers want to stay away from, she said.

But there are times over the years when her pain has gotten so bad that the prescribed medicines and herbal creams, massages and other therapies she’s tried don’t come close to the pain and she needs to go to the hospital for an IV infusion. As bad as she feels, she’d like to walk into the ER in her pajamas and slippers, but said that won’t help her cause.

“I get dressed, put on a little mascara, comb my hair, look presentable because if they assume I’m uneducated, then I’m going to be treated differently,” she said. “I am very aware of my blackness all the time, even when seeking medical care.”

She’s also trying to do something about it.

“It’s the reality of people of color,” she said. “That’s one of my biggest platforms as an advocate because I know what it’s like to be treated differently because of something that’s outside of my control.”