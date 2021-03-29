Stafford NAACP also objects to renaming U.S. 1 for fallen trooper

The Stafford NAACP has weighed in with objections to a proposal to rename portions of Jefferson Davis Highway in the county in memory of a fallen Virginia State Police officer.
“It is unacceptable and inappropriate to rename a public road after a state trooper, due to recent protests (including some in Stafford County) and African American deaths at the hands of law enforcement officials,” Stafford NAACP President Yolanda Roussell wrote in an email. “Requesting to name Route 1 in Stafford County to anything other than Emancipation Highway is disrespectful and an affront to the dignity of Stafford’s African Americans.”
Roussell said the letter from the group was sent Monday to the Commonwealth Transportation Board, as well as local and state elected officials.
A bill sponsored by Del. Josh Cole, a Democrat whose district includes part of Stafford, authorizes changing the name of any part of U.S. 1 still named for the late Confederate president to Emancipation Highway as of Jan. 1. Some Northern Virginia localities have already renamed the road Richmond Highway.
The letter comes after a resolution to rename the roadway after Virginia State Police trooper Jessica Cheney was introduced to county supervisors earlier this month.
On March 16, Supervisor Crystal Vanuch suggested renaming the highway for Cheney, who was killed in the line of duty while assisting at an accident scene on Jan. 17, 1998. The bridge on Garrisonville Road that spans Interstate 95 and its express lanes is already named for the fallen trooper.
Vanuch’s suggestion came after supervisors voted unanimously to rename the roadway Richmond Highway on Dec. 15.
Stafford’s Diversity Advisory Coalition voted 7-0 last week against renaming the road for Cheney.
Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer has said he understands renaming the highway for a police officer in a post-George Floyd climate might cause a controversy.
“I don’t think this is going to help our effort to unite our community,” Dudenhefer said. “I think it’s going to do the opposite.”
Stafford supervisors voted 4–3 to defer renaming the stretch of U.S. 1 through Stafford County after Cheney until their April 6 meeting. Supervisors Dudenhefer, Tinesha Allen, Tom Coen and Cindy Shelton voted for the deferral.
