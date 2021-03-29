Stafford NAACP also objects to renaming U.S. 1 for fallen trooper

The Stafford NAACP has weighed in with objections to a proposal to rename portions of Jefferson Davis Highway in the county in memory of a fallen Virginia State Police officer.

“It is unacceptable and inappropriate to rename a public road after a state trooper, due to recent protests (including some in Stafford County) and African American deaths at the hands of law enforcement officials,” Stafford NAACP President Yolanda Roussell wrote in an email. “Requesting to name Route 1 in Stafford County to anything other than Emancipation Highway is disrespectful and an affront to the dignity of Stafford’s African Americans.”

Roussell said the letter from the group was sent Monday to the Commonwealth Transportation Board, as well as local and state elected officials.

A bill sponsored by Del. Josh Cole, a Democrat whose district includes part of Stafford, authorizes changing the name of any part of U.S. 1 still named for the late Confederate president to Emancipation Highway as of Jan. 1. Some Northern Virginia localities have already renamed the road Richmond Highway.

The letter comes after a resolution to rename the roadway after Virginia State Police trooper Jessica Cheney was introduced to county supervisors earlier this month.