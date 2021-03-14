Stafford nonprofit to offer continuing education for cybersecurity professionals

A Stafford County nonprofit has partnered with Virginia Tech’s Richmond Center to offer local continuing education courses for cyber security workers.

In about six weeks, the Cyber Bytes Foundation will offer evening and weekend courses in data analytics and cybersecurity using Virginia Tech faculty at its Quantico Cyber Hub in North Stafford.

Matt Weaver, director of business development for the Cyber Bytes Foundation, said there is high demand for continuing education in cybersecurity and data analytics. He said although community colleges and universities each offer undergraduate degrees in both the fields, there is a need for career-enhancing courses to help former students stay abreast of the latest industry trends.

“There’s nothing really to get them up-skilled, or to keep them up to date on the latest technology, what’s happening in those career fields,” Weaver said. “We partnered with Virginia Tech to offer the courses that can up-skill that workforce.”

Weaver said his organization tailored the new curriculum to match the needs of cybersecurity practitioners already in the field.