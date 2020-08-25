Stafford offers drive-thru rabies vaccine clinic for pets this weekend

Pet owners can have their dogs and cats vaccinated against rabies this Saturday from the comfort of their own car.

A drive-thru rabies clinic will be held outside the county’s government center at 1300 Courthouse Road from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The event is open to any resident in the region, regardless of their county of residence.

“This is another service we provide to our citizens to help keep everyone safe,” Stafford Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Null, chief animal control officer, said in a county news release. “Prevention is critically important when it comes to rabies, and there is no easier way to get your pet vaccinated.”

Residents who participate in the $10-per-animal clinic must register in advance by visiting staffordcountyva.gov/1586/Rabies-Clinic. All fees paid during the registration process are non-refundable.

Pet owners who bring a record of their pet’s most recent vaccination to the event are eligible for three years of rabies prevention. Pets without records will receive a one-year vaccine.