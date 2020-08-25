Stafford offers drive-thru rabies vaccine clinic for pets

Pet owners can have their dogs and cats vaccinated against rabies on Saturday, Sept. 19 from the comfort of their own car.
A drive-thru rabies clinic will be held outside the county’s government center at 1300 Courthouse Road from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The event is open to any resident in the region, regardless of their county of residence.
“This is another service we provide to our citizens to help keep everyone safe,” Stafford Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Null, chief animal control officer, said in a county news release. “Prevention is critically important when it comes to rabies, and there is no easier way to get your pet vaccinated.”
Residents who participate in the $10-per-animal clinic must register in advance by visiting staffordcountyva.gov/1586/Rabies-Clinic. All fees paid during the registration process are non-refundable.
Pet owners who bring a record of their pet’s most recent vaccination to the event are eligible for three years of rabies prevention. Pets without records will receive a one-year vaccine.
County officials said all pets receiving vaccines must be at least four months old. Dogs must be leashed and kept in their owner’s vehicles while the vaccines are administered. Cats must be brought to the event in pet carriers and will be vaccinated in a nearby mobile unit by animal control team members.
Wearing of facemasks is required, along with practicing social distancing protocols.
—James Scott Baron
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.