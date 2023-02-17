Stafford offers free workshop for aspiring entrepreneurs

Stafford County residents who are interested in starting their own business can get many of their questions answered during a free communitywide workshop next month.

John Holden, Stafford’s director of economic development, said this is the second time a RIot Foundation workshop has been held for potential entrepreneurs in Stafford County.

Holden said the Stafford nonprofit’s workshop, which begins March 6 and runs every Monday until March 27, will offer “vital information on running a business,” including ways to reach potential customers, how to validate products or services and much more.

“This is for people who want to start a business,” Holden said. “It’s early-stage startup.”

Workshops start at 5:30 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. at the Virginia Smart Community Testbed, 2143 Richmond Highway. Future business owners can also participate in the free workshops remotely.

Registrations for the workshop close Feb. 24. To learn more about the program and to register, visit riot.org/foundations.

—James Scott Baron

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D–7th, will host a telephone town hall Wednesday from 7:30–8:30 p.m. that will focus on issues facing Virginia veterans.

Ben Shaw and John C. Henry of Virginia Department of Veterans Services will join Spanberger for the Feb. 22 event, to answer questions from veterans and their families who live in the 7th District, according to a news release from Spanberger’s office.

The 7th District encompasses Fredericksburg; Stafford, Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Orange, Caroline, King George, Greene and Madison counties; and parts of Prince William County and Albemarle.

To join the telephone town hall, constituents should call 833/380-0670. To watch the conversation live, go to spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.