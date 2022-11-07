Stafford officials assess non-resident fees at Falmouth park

The daily collection of parking fees from non-residents who visit southern Stafford County’s Historic Port of Falmouth may be limited to weekends only next summer.

On Nov. 1, Stafford supervisors examined the number of visitors who came to the waterfront park after initiating a pilot program in July to charge non-residents $25 to park.

The results provided by Stafford County park director Brion Southall last Tuesday showed 1,765 non-residents paid the $25 parking fee between July and Labor Day, resulting in $44,074 collected by the county. Before initiating the fees last summer, supervisors had said any revenue collected at the park from non-residents during the pilot would be applied to park improvements.

“The revenue could be used for clean-up, educational programs, river safety, environmental and other improvements in the area,” Southall said.

Saturdays and Sundays were by far the busiest days of the week at Stafford’s waterfront park during the pilot program. Between July and September, 1,337 non-residents paid $25 to park at the historic port on Saturdays and Sundays, while only 428 non-residents paid the fee on weekdays.

Fredericksburg initiated a similar pilot program that also began July 22 that charged non-residents $5 per day to either walk or drive into Old Mill Park. The fees were initiated simultaneously at both the Stafford and Fredericksburg parks for similar reasons: to help reduce traffic congestion, property damage, illegal parking and litter in the vicinity of the parks and surrounding neighborhoods.

Fredericksburg City Council members will examine their own fee collection pilot program during their Nov. 22 meeting. Last June, City Manager Tim Baroody said the Old Mill Park fee for non-residents corresponded with Stafford’s to prevent “even more acute” parking problems when visitors to the historic port in Falmouth might try to avoid the fee by attempting to park for free at Old Mill Park in the city.

“There is already a significant issue there on the weekends with no fees,” Fredericksburg Police Chief Brian Layton said last summer. “I think we can anticipate with Stafford implementing the fee across the river if we don’t take action, we can see a considerable problem there.”

Although Southall projected $137,600 would be collected at the Stafford beachfront if supervisors choose to collect fees seven days a week beginning next summer, the staffing costs would leave the county with only $28,574 in revenue.

“We used over 50 different employees from parks and rec to pull this pilot program off,” Southall told supervisors.

An alternate model Southall provided county supervisors projects over $52,000 in revenue could be brought in if the fees were charged on weekends only at the Historic Port of Falmouth. Last Tuesday, Hartwood District Supervisor Darrell English asked to seek additional county revenue and relief from vehicle congestion by imposing similar fees from non-residents at Aquia Landing Park on weekends.

During the coronavirus pandemic, several residents who live near the park located at the terminus of Brooke Road submitted written comments to county supervisors expressing their concerns. One resident said about 30 cars were parked one weekend on both sides of Canterbury Drive and the overflow of vehicles spilled over to Thorny Point Road, while another said she counted about a dozen cars parked on her street when she left her home to run errands. When she returned home two hours later, the number of parked cars had nearly doubled.

In July, Deputy County Administrator Mike Morris said a search was underway for a towing company to enforce parking within the confines of Aquia Landing Park, but not on the neighboring streets.

“This only gives Parks and Rec the authority to tow if someone is parked illegally within the park property,” Morris said.

County Administrator Randy Vosburg said the county has still not identified a towing company interested in taking on the task.

“Nobody responded to the RFP that we put out,” Vosburg said. “We’re going to have to see how we can tweak that and get some response on how we can get someone to bid on it.”