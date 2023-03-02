Stafford County supervisors created an affordable housing committee last week to begin taking a look at a problem many working adults face across the region.

“I’m a nurse and some of our nurses can’t live here because it’s not affordable,” said Griffis–Widewater Supervisor Tinesha Allen. “You have to work how many extra shifts to make money?”

Allen, who will serve on the panel that’s expected to meet for the first time later this month, said countless residents in the region face a similar dilemma when searching for an affordable place to rent or own, including new teachers, deputies and firefighters, young Marines, county and hourly wage workers, the elderly and those on a fixed income.

“In order to do that, you have to have affordable housing options,” Allen said. “Not everybody that’s going to be working in Stafford County makes six figures.”

Even for those who bring in a decent paycheck, owning a home in the region can still be a challenge. In January, the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors said prices of new homes saw “sizable jumps in nearly every locality.”

“Despite falling demand, prices continued to rise with a 6% year-over-year increase from $396,000 in January of last year to $419,900 in January of this year,” the report stated.

Prices for rental units in the Fredericksburg region are nearly as high as comparable rental units in Prince William County.

The median rent for all bedrooms and all property types in Stafford is $1,917, according to data from Zillow Rentals, while renters in Woodbridge are paying $2,195 for the same apartment. The data also shows similar costs in Fredericksburg, where a similar apartment or condominium costs $2,050, while in Spotsylvania it’s $1,950 and $1,600 in King George.

Aquia District Supervisor Monica Gary said she recently proposed the formation of the new housing committee to her peers because it’s a discussion that can’t be avoided by county leadership any longer.

“We can’t continue to have these discussions on the dais and every time something comes up for housing we’re just, like, shut it down or do it,” Gary said. “We should have done this, we need to do this now.”

Last April, Stafford Planning and Zoning Director Jeff Harvey presented county supervisors with findings from a 2020 George Washington Regional Commission affordable housing study that was prepared by HousingForward Virginia. The study included a menu of options for local governments to consider, including forming regional organizations to tackle the affordable housing issue.

“Affordable means different things to different people,” Gary said. “Our goal is to figure out what is needed and how do we get there.”

Gary, who will be joined on the new committee by Allen and Aquia District Supervisor Pamela Yeung, said the group will also ask county officials to provide them with any obstacles they believe might delay progress toward building affordable housing in Stafford.

“What are our zoning obstacles, what are our policy obstacles?,” Gary said. “Really, just kind of assessing where we are now and what would prevent us from going forward.”

Allen said the new committee will also welcome input from any regional stakeholder — including homebuilders — who might be willing to help prospective homeowners find low-interest federal loans or other incentives to get residents into affordable homes.

“Builders have done things in other areas where they have been the driving force of affordable housing,” Allen said. “Some of these builders actually want to build stuff like that because it encourages more homes for their bottom line.”

The committee is being formed almost two years after Stafford supervisors voted to rezone 6 acres of land at the corner of U.S. 1 and Courthouse Road as Fountain Park — a new development of apartments and retail stores.

In July 2021, developer Jeh Hicks of Jarrell Properties told county supervisors that just over 300 apartments are planned for Fountain Park, and some of those apartments will be set aside for people looking for an affordable option. Hicks also said at the time that other programs would be considered which might offset some of the housing expenses for those who qualify for workforce housing, a term used for those with insufficient income to obtain housing in close proximity to their place of employment.

Downtown Stafford, another housing and retail community approved by supervisors about the same time as Fountain Park, is expected to have 2,400 multifamily units and 70 town houses when it’s eventually built out just west of Fountain Park. While it’s unknown how many of those future homes will be “affordable,” when the development was approved almost two years ago, George Washington District Supervisor Tom Coen mentioned speaking to a Stafford firefighter who commutes to work from Culpeper.

“There’s nowhere for this young man to live in our county,” Coen said. “We need to be thinking of a greater humanity here than just people who are making a certain salary.”

Gary said she hopes the new ad hoc committee, approved by a 6–1 vote Feb. 21, will meet for the first time later this month and she said all meetings will be open to the public as well as other guests who have a point of view on affordable housing.

“We can have people come from businesses that are affected and speak and share and give input. We can ask questions,” Gary said. “It’s exploratory. We haven’t done it before and we need to get it going.”

Rock Hill Supervisor Crystal Vanuch was the sole county supervisor to oppose the formation of the new committee. She had suggested vetting the idea first through the county’s Community and Economic Development Committee.