Stafford officials eye downzoning to help combat urban sprawl

At that time, Stafford Planning and Zoning Director Jeff Harvey said the ordinance change would not impact any existing 3-acre lots.

“It will impact those who own more than 6 acres of property who might want to subdivide to create residential lots,” Harvey said.

Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer said downzoning has been on the supervisors’ radar for years, but no official action has ever been taken.

“If we expect to make Stafford not Fairfax, then we need to do this right now, and we need to do it quick,” Dudenhefer said. “The fact that it’s taken us two years to get to this point, to me, is upsetting.”

Dudenhefer also said that because of the large number of homes being built in rural areas, Stafford taxpayers continue to foot the bill to extend services to them.

“They’re paying a significant amount of money to provide the infrastructure out there,” said Dudenhefer. “It costs millions of dollars per mile. It’s unsustainable.”