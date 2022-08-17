Stafford officials push to bring broadband access to more homes

Stafford County officials plan to submit a state grant application this month with hopes it will bring broadband internet, television and telephone service to 1,251 rural homes .

The latest effort to provide the service to residents primarily in the eastern and western regions of the county comes with a $10.23 million price tag that county officials hope a 2023 Virginia Telecommunications Initiative grant will help fund. The provider chosen by the county to do the work has offered to pay 40% of that tab, and county officials said about $1.3 million will come from American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“That would put our match up over 50%, which I think would give us a very competitive grant application,” said Mike Cannon, Stafford’s chief technology officer. “We’re competing against localities across the whole commonwealth and it’s a very competitive process.”

Alexis Carey, public relations director of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, recently said VATI grants have provided more than $722 million to bring broadband access to 278,550 locations in 70 Virginia counties and cities.

Cannon said if the latest VATI grant is approved, the work to expand the service will take about 18 months to complete. He said of the five internet providers that responded to the county’s request to do the work, one company stood out.

“Comcast was the best response, most comprehensive response that met the criteria,” Cannon said.

Cannon said the VATI grant application approved by county supervisors Tuesday is the third time the county has had the opportunity to bring an internet connection to residents who do not have one.

In January 2020, about 400 residents in Widewater were eligible to connect to the internet after the county secured a $874,478 VATI grant. At that time, KGI Telecommunications of King George County made it possible for 120 homes in Widewater to connect, including 84 along Aquia Creek Road and 216 at Marlborough Point. Another 100 waterfront homes in King George County also benefited from that effort.

Last September, county supervisors approved another VATI grant to bring broadband to just over 600 rural residents in the Hartwood and Rock Hill districts. That grant cost $5.7 million. A VATI grant matched 41 percent of the total project cost, while Comcast chipped in $864,380. County funds from the American Rescue Plan Act covered $1.5 million. Cannon said construction for that project is expected to start within the next few weeks, and work should be completed in about 18 months.

A recent broadband perimeter study by Columbia Telecommunications Corporation showed about 3,000 homes in Stafford County still did not have an internet connection, but Tuesday’s grant application, if approved, would close that gap to about 1,200.

The Affordable Connectivity Program helps low-income households pay for internet connections and devices such as laptops or tablets. Eligible households could receive up to $30 month for internet service and one-time discounts up to $100 on devices with a small co-payment. Visit fcc.gov/acp for more information.