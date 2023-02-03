Data centers might be a part of Stafford County’s future, and local officials said it’s time to start getting the public involved in those discussions.

“There’s the good, bad and ugly with any project like this,” said Falmouth District Supervisor Meg Bohmke. “I feel when it relates to water and electricity, the decibels and the frequency of noise coming out of a data center is something our constituents deserve to know about.”

Although county spokesman Andrew Spence said no data centers have officially filed applications with the county’s planning department, it’s an industry the county has been trying to attract for years.

“We have been talking with and working with an number of data center prospects for over four years now,” said Economic Director John Holden. “More so recently.”

Data centers are facilities that come in a variety of sizes that store, process and disseminate data. The usually low-staffed facilities almost always include redundant components within themselves that keep electronic systems working uninterrupted around-the-clock. These facilities also usually require an abundance of electricity and water to keep the systems running efficiently and safely.

Neighboring Prince William County already has its share of data centers and has them contained in a “Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District” that doesn’t impact private property or historic landmarks. For now, it’s unclear where, or if there would be, such a district in Stafford.

Three months ago, Prince William officials voted to add even more data center space in their county by approving more than 25 million square feet of data center development near the Manassas National Battlefield Park under a project known as the PW Digital Gateway.

As for a data center’s water requirement, last May, NBC News reported the City Council of Mesa, Arizona, approved an $800 million data center warehouse that required about 1.25 million gallons of water each day to keep it running in a region where fresh water was already in high demand.

“This has been the driest 12 months in 126 years,” said Mesa Vice Mayor Jenn Duff, the only member of the council who opposed the data center. “We are on red alert, and I think data centers are an irresponsible use of our water.”

Another issue with data centers is the amount of electricity they use. Last week, the Virginia Mercury reported Dominion Energy anticipates possible problems supplying electricity to data centers in eastern Loudon County this spring. As a result, the state’s Department of Environmental Quality is proposing to ease certain air emissions rules for those facilities to allow them to get extra power from generators.

Upcoming public hearings on data centers in Stafford County should also help illustrate how the facilities could generate revenue for the county.

In an effort to draw data center business to the region, about four years ago Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, King George, Caroline and Spotsylvania each set their tax rate for computers and other “peripherals” within data centers at just $1.25 for every $100 of assessed value. Stafford’s Commissioner of the Revenue Scott Mayausky said data centers have already proven themselves as a successful revenue generator in Loudoun.

“The tax revenue that they generate from data centers has exceeded their real estate tax revenue,” Mayausky said. “We would never have to worry about funding another school or building another road.”

No matter how Stafford fares, Virginia is embracing a future full of data centers. Late last month, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion by 2040 in the state to establish multiple data center campuses. Amazon, one of the largest private-sector employers in Virginia, already occupies much of the business corridor along Centreport Parkway in southern Stafford.

County supervisors and the Planning Commission recently studied the possibility of solar facilities coming to the county, along with the impact those facilities might have on county residents. Bohmke said she’d like to conduct a similar study with the Planning Commission on data centers in the near future.

“We would hate to have a situation where our residents don’t have any water because the data center sucked it all out,” Bohmke said.