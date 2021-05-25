Stafford opens 'Smart Community' testbed to draw innovation entrepreneurs

A high-tech proving ground opened its doors in Stafford Tuesday morning, giving inventors and researchers a place to develop and test sophisticated new tools to improve safety, mobility and communications in smart communities across Virginia and beyond.

“This is the first in the state and the concept of smart communities is really fundamental to where we’re going to be in the next decade,” said Rep. Rob Wittman, whose 1st District includes much of the Fredericksburg area. “Somebody that has an innovative or a creative idea can use this testbed to come here and try out that idea, try to find other partners with it, get it scaled up to where it can actually be a marketable opportunity for them.”.

Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball labeled the Virginia Smart Community Testbed Center an asset to the community and the entire nation.

“We preach, in our office, collaboration on a daily basis,” said Ball. “What we want from this testbed, what our goals will be, that every community can participate, come to this to exchange ideas, explore new technologies and work together to face, address and resolve the common challenges we all face.”