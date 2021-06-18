Stafford organizer helped shine spotlight on Juneteenth

When Gov. Ralph Northam announced last year that Juneteenth would become a state holiday, he was joined at the podium by performing artist Pharrell Williams.
Williams, a Virginia Beach native, has won 13 Grammy awards and has more than 10 million followers on Twitter.
But there were also many lesser-known advocates for making June 19 an official holiday in Virginia, including Stafford County resident Eunice Haigler.
Haigler held Juneteenth celebrations in Fredericksburg for several years, well before she began serving as a community liaison for Del. Josh Cole, D–28th District. Haigler met Cole in 2015 when, at the urging of a mutual friend, she requested he sing at her Juneteenth program.
“I was like, ‘I don’t even know what Juneteenth is,’ ” Cole said of his reaction to Haigler’s request.
The celebration commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned the Civil War had ended and the Emancipation Proclamation had made them free two years earlier. Juneteenth celebrations will be held throughout the Fredericksburg area on Saturday to mark the first time it has been a paid state holiday in Virginia.
A bill passed this week by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden makes it a federal holiday, as well.
When Cole decided to run for office, one of his missions was to propose legislation to make Juneteenth an official state holiday.
“My first year it was introduced, we had some problems and had to pull it back,” Cole said.
However, after George Floyd was murdered on video by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin last May, racial injustice became a focus of government officials. As a result, Gov. Northam called Cole to inform him that he was issuing an executive order to make Juneteenth a state holiday.
Cole said although legislation had been introduced in previous years, Haigler deserves kudos for the recognition of the day by state officials.
“It was because of her sharing this information with me that I introduced the bill the first year,” Cole said. “Other people may say otherwise, but I give Eunice credit for making it a state holiday this year.”
Haigler rejoiced over the recognition of what she and others believe represents Independence Day for Black people. There will be celebrations in Fredericksburg and Stafford, Caroline and Orange counties this Saturday.
“On July 4, 1776, our ancestors were busy,” Haigler said. “So this is important.”
Haigler, 70, started the Juneteenth celebrations as an outgrowth of her church’s diversity initiative.
She later joined a national Juneteenth organization to give her efforts more support. Her previous events were held at New Life Fellowship in Fredericksburg.
“Our story needed to be told,” Haigler said. “We, as a people, have always had to struggle. So when we get that relief, we celebrate. So I love the whole idea of celebrating us, celebrating our history and our journey to freedom.”
Haigler has been an activist since the 1960s, when she attended civil rights marches in Washington. She rediscovered her purpose after health issues several years ago caused her to reflect.
She joined Virginia Organizing—a grassroots group based in Charlottesville that is dedicated to empowering people in local communities to challenge social injustice. She was arrested by Capitol Police in 2015 at an immigration reform protest in D.C.
She and Spotsylvania County resident Jared Hagerman partnered to form the Color of History Coalition, which seeks out local Black history by visiting former plantations and other historic sites in the Fredericksburg area and beyond.
She’s the grandmother of Anthony Foote, the president of Black Lives Matter FXBG. Foote said Haigler is a “visionary” who is “fully invested in the pursuit of betterment for all people.”
“We stand on the shoulders of the greats that came before us and I understand what that fully means because of her,” Foote said. “I refuse to quit because she didn’t. And she won’t.”
Haigler has now combined her Juneteenth efforts with others in Stafford, including Pastor Gary Holland and School Board member Pamela Yeung. Yeung held a separate Juneteenth celebration in 2020.
“I heard that Eunice had done Juneteenth before, so this year I wanted to collaborate and make sure we all had the same event, because we’re pulling the same people,” Yeung said. “I thought working together would make it even bigger and better.”
Haigler is thankful for the collaboration. At prior events at New Life Fellowship, there was singing, dancing, food and historical readings. This year, there will be a parade from Dixon Park in Fredericksburg to Pratt Park in Stafford, where a festival will begin at noon and end with fireworks at 9 p.m.
Haigler said seeing the event she calls her “baby” take off in the region is rewarding.
“It’s something out of a dream for me to see it become a state holiday,” she said. “I had it in its infancy stage, then it was a toddler and I watched it grow. At first, I was holding it real tight. But now I feel like I can let it grow.”
