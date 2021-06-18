Stafford organizer helped shine spotlight on Juneteenth

She later joined a national Juneteenth organization to give her efforts more support. Her previous events were held at New Life Fellowship in Fredericksburg.

“Our story needed to be told,” Haigler said. “We, as a people, have always had to struggle. So when we get that relief, we celebrate. So I love the whole idea of celebrating us, celebrating our history and our journey to freedom.”

Haigler has been an activist since the 1960s, when she attended civil rights marches in Washington. She rediscovered her purpose after health issues several years ago caused her to reflect.

She joined Virginia Organizing—a grassroots group based in Charlottesville that is dedicated to empowering people in local communities to challenge social injustice. She was arrested by Capitol Police in 2015 at an immigration reform protest in D.C.

She and Spotsylvania County resident Jared Hagerman partnered to form the Color of History Coalition, which seeks out local Black history by visiting former plantations and other historic sites in the Fredericksburg area and beyond.

She’s the grandmother of Anthony Foote, the president of Black Lives Matter FXBG. Foote said Haigler is a “visionary” who is “fully invested in the pursuit of betterment for all people.”