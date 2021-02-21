Stafford outreach campaign helps residents navigate pandemic's obstacles

“I’m going to put my efforts into getting to them as much information as we can and give them as much help as possible,” said Mayausky.

The flyer, which county officials also sent to 3,131 members of the Rowser Senior Citizen Center, contains information how to register for the vaccine, including the state website and a phone number where Virginia Department of Health volunteers are helping people through the vaccine registration process.

On Tuesday, County Administrator Fred Presley told supervisors he is looking into additional options to help residents, including hiring rideshare companies to help transport people to vaccination sites. Presley said eventually, the county will set up a central location to serve as a mass vaccination site.

Cardello said about a dozen advanced life support specialists in his organization have received training to administer the vaccine, and he hopes to add more first responders to the list soon.

In the southern portion of the county, Coen is focusing efforts on places of worship to help at-risk parishioners get registered.

Coen, who takes care of his 87-year-old mother at home, said he empathizes with Stafford’s older population, who are struggling to get through the process.

