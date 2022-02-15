Stafford peninsula park is a 'gemstone' for regional science students

Phil Hornung said the natural treasures that lie within Stafford County’s Widewater State Park are abundant, unique and worth sharing for generations to come.

“There’s no place like Widewater State Park anywhere in the commonwealth,” said Hornung, who serves as vice president of the group Friends of Widewater State Park.

Educators agree, and view the park as an “outdoor laboratory” filled with natural resources and wildlife to help students experience science, physics and environmental studies in nature.

“We look at Widewater as truly a gemstone in our neighborhood that is just an incredible place to bring those different grade levels,” Mike Pratte said.

Pratte, who serves as Stafford schools’ science facilitator, said the park can contribute to many areas of study, including oceanography, geology and physics.

“There’s so much possibility,” Pratte said. “As [the park] grows, it’s amazing the possibilities for opportunities for all students.”

Hornung, educators and even elected officials envision an environmental educational center someday being built at the 1,100-acre park. Hornung said the course to build such a center was officially charted by a 2021 House budget bill that tasked the Department of Conservation and Recreation to collaborate with Stafford’s school system, the Friends of Widewater State Park and others on the endeavor. It’s now up to the General Assembly to make the final call.

Nearly three months ago, Sen. Scott Surovell, a Democrat from Mount Vernon whose district includes part of Stafford County, submitted a $34.6 million budget request to the General Assembly to fund the final two developmental stages of the park that not only includes the environmental center, but adds more trails to the parks’ existing two-mile network, and additional parking, cabins, picnic areas, boat ramps, utilities and more.

“This is like the third or fourth time I’ve tried to get this done,” Surovell said. “If we can’t do it now, I don’t know when we’re going to get it done.”

Surovell said officials denied his previous funding requests, telling him state parks have a $200 million maintenance backlog to address before considering any new infrastructure projects. Surovell said last year, Michigan used $300 million in federal COVID relief funds to help fix its aging campgrounds, and he applied the same strategy to get Virginia state parks back on an even keel.

“I put in a second amendment to basically fund all of the state’s maintenance backlog using money from the [American Rescue Plan Act of 2021],” Surovell said. “I feel like this is sort of a one-time opportunity to get it done.”

Republican Sen. Richard Stuart, whose district includes Stafford, is one of the co-patrons of Surovell’s proposal, along with Democratic Sens. Jeremy McPike of Prince William County and J. Chapman Petersen of Fairfax County.

Stuart said he’s “supportive of the effort and optimistic that we can get the funding for the education center.”

Del. Tara Durant, R–Stafford, said the new center will help get students motivated about science and the environment.

“I can see from a high school standpoint this would be a very popular opportunity for them,” Durant said.

Pratte said a Widewater State Park education center would offer students more “structured opportunities” to achieve the qualifications necessary to earn a Virginia Department of Education Seal for Excellence in science or the environment. He said that seal can open doors for future internships or undergraduate studies, or future employment in the science field.

To earn the seal, students must complete certain laboratory science courses, laboratory or field research and at least 50 hours of community service related to environmental monitoring, protection, management or restoration. Pratte said all of this is possible at Widewater State Park.

“This outdoor research center would be ideal to take students to actually do hands-on, real- world experiences,” said Thomas Nichol, Stafford’s chief academic officer for high schools. “This is another pathway that students may want to choose for their course of study where they can focus on an environmental track utilizing the Widewater State Park as their lab.”

Since it was first opened in November 2018, notable progress has been made to grow the park, including the construction of a visitors center, restroom facilities, picnic shelters and trails.

“This is a great place for people to view wildlife,” park Manager Paul Anderson said. “It’s a great birding park and it’s a nice park to bring the family any day to hike, have a picnic, go fishing.”

The park also rents kayaks and stand-up paddleboards. Anderson, who works for the Department of Conservation and Recreation and has managed the park since it opened nearly four years ago, said additional picnic shelters and other features will be added later this year, including a motorboat ramp for access to the Potomac River.

But Pratte said another great feature of Widewater State Park is the data students collect in the field will be recorded and passed to the Department of Conservation and Recreation for future students and future generations to use in their own research projects.

“It gives us a record of how soil, water, wildlife, whatever might be studied appropriately,” Pratte said. “It’s that partnership, and the students feel invested in that. We’re so excited to have this literally right in our backyard.”

