Stafford picks Florida county official to serve as new county administrator

Randal Vosburg, who has served as the county administrator of Highlands County, Florida, since 2017, will assume new duties as Stafford County’s chief administrator effective July 5. County supervisors made the announcement Tuesday after a "rigorous national search.”

Vosburg replaces former County Administrator Fred Presley, who resigned April 22 after less than two years on the job. Since Presley’s departure, Deputy County Administrator Mike Smith has served as a county administrator.

In his new role in Stafford, Vosburg will oversee all county departments and will be also responsible for the day-to-day management of county affairs.

Vosburg originally came to Highlands County in 2013, when he was hired as assistant county administrator. He also served in the Polk County, Florida, Sheriff's Office as its director of strategic planning and its director of professional compliance. He also worked previously as a land use planner.

Vosburg has a master's degree in public administration from the University of South Florida and bachelor's degrees in both political science and history from Florida Southern College.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

