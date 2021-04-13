Stafford plans Fourth of July fireworks at Pratt Park

The pandemic put a stop to last year’s show, but Stafford County plans to bring its fireworks display back to John Lee Pratt Park this Fourth of July.

Stafford Parks and Recreation Director Michael Morris told supervisors recently that since last June, his staff has conducted an exhaustive search in the county for a suitable venue for a fireworks display and a large public gathering.

He said Stafford Marketplace, the VDOT commuter lot at Staffordboro Boulevard, Anne E. Moncure Elementary School, Embrey Mill, Widewater State Park, the unused parking lot at Stafford Hospital, Brooke Point High School and numerous other locations throughout the county were considered for the event.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But Morris said those locations did not meet the requirements necessary to discharge commercial fireworks, including an 800-foot diameter fallout area in which hazardous debris falls after a pyrotechnic device is fired, or parking to accommodate an anticipated 1,200 to 1,500 vehicles for a Fourth of July celebration.

“Parking is our biggest issue,” said Morris. “You think we’re a big county, we have a lot of locations, but when you look at parking and the number of places to shoot fireworks, we don’t have many places that have that combination.”