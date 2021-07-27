Stafford plans restoration project for Brooks Park stream

He said small plunge pools will be created by strategically repositioning boulders and rocks already in the corridor. Native species of trees, such as dogwood, black willow, red maple, river birch, sycamore, and American beech, will also be added, as well as a riparian grass seed mix for stabilization. Even old trees that have fallen naturally over the years will be used to help build the banks of new steam channel.

“It’s a really creative project and it’s going to offer a nice, unique feel to the community that walks through there, and the disc golfers,” said Santay. “It’s going to be a nice wow factor for people.”

Santay said the county’s goal is to have a 40 percent reduction in TDMLs by 2023. Based on additional engineering studies and analysis, Santay said the county is now aiming for 100 percent compliance by 2028.

“What this project will do is allow the county to meet its 100 percent goal for phosphorous and will meet our 40 percent goal for nitrogen and sediment,” said Santay.