Stafford plans restoration project for Brooks Park stream

A stream restoration project in southern Stafford will not only help curb pollutants from entering the Chesapeake Bay, but will also give county residents a refreshing new recreational experience.
“We’re going to use a lot of rock sills and boulders,” said Paul Santay, the county’s director of development services. “It’s really going to make it aesthetically pleasing. This will be another fantastic feature that we can add to Stafford’s park system.”
Santay said the 2-acre restoration project will begin late this year along a section of the Belmont–Ferry Farm Trail between Stafford’s Massad Family YMCA and St. Claire Brooks Park. When finished, approximately 1,400 linear feet of the unnamed tributary of the Rappahannock River will be restored to its pre-urbanized natural state.
“This specific section of the stream down there in Brooks Park is kind of like the county’s holistic approach to addressing our total maximum daily load requirement with the Chesapeake Bay,” said Santay. “[The restoration] is really to help save some of the massive erosion characteristics that have been going on, and continue to go on, in that specific section of Brooks Park.”
On Dec. 29, 2010, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency established the Chesapeake Bay Total Maximum Daily Load, a “pollution diet,” according to the agency, aimed at restoring clean water in the Chesapeake Bay and the region’s streams, creeks and rivers. Some of the natural pollutants targeted for reduction include phosphorous, nitrogen and sediment, all natural minerals and gasses that routinely trickle into the bay every day.
“Since we are a regulated storm water county for the [Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System] program, we were given a timeline to help meet the pollution reduction from the bay,” said Santay. “The stream restoration project is one of those methods to help reduce those pollutants.”
Stafford County is divided into two watersheds: the Potomac and Rappahannock rivers. Santay said the county already meets the TMDL requirement in the Potomac watershed. Work to meet that goal included the conversion of several aging, dry stormwater ponds into active wet ponds that draw out pollutants naturally through habitat and vegetation.
Santay said research conducted in 2014 and 2015, evaluated areas in Stafford that could be targeted for revitalization. Because of the stream’s location close to the YMCA, where it receives runoff from 175 acres of the surrounding urbanized area, the stream was selected for restoration.
“During heavy periods of rain, it’s eroding the banks of that stream and it just continues to pound it and do that,” said Santay. “This stream restoration project is going to slow down the velocity in that section of stream, there’s going to be different areas where habitat can get created.”
Santay said the site’s eroded slopes will be scaled back and treated to make the area appear as it did long before urbanization. He said the project will not only curb a significant number of pollutants from entering the bay, but will also bring back the once-natural aesthetic look and beauty the area enjoyed years ago.
He said small plunge pools will be created by strategically repositioning boulders and rocks already in the corridor. Native species of trees, such as dogwood, black willow, red maple, river birch, sycamore, and American beech, will also be added, as well as a riparian grass seed mix for stabilization. Even old trees that have fallen naturally over the years will be used to help build the banks of new steam channel.
“It’s a really creative project and it’s going to offer a nice, unique feel to the community that walks through there, and the disc golfers,” said Santay. “It’s going to be a nice wow factor for people.”
Santay said the county’s goal is to have a 40 percent reduction in TDMLs by 2023. Based on additional engineering studies and analysis, Santay said the county is now aiming for 100 percent compliance by 2028.
“What this project will do is allow the county to meet its 100 percent goal for phosphorous and will meet our 40 percent goal for nitrogen and sediment,” said Santay.
Once started, the project could be completed in six months in ideal conditions, but adverse winter weather and other obstacles along the way could extend the completion date by several months. Santay also said during the work phase, hikers, bikers and joggers along the trail system that snakes through the area will not be directly impacted, except for possibly the last few holes of the county’s parks and recreation disc golf course, located just west of the YMCA.
“The trail really won’t be impacted at all,” said Santay. “[The public] will see the staging area for some of the construction materials, of course there will be crew members coming in and out, but the trail will remain open and we don’t see any impacts to that.”
The project, which will cost about $1.8 million and has been part of the county’s capital improvement plan for years, will be partially funded by a $871,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
