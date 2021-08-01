Stafford plans September street art festival

Organizers of an upcoming outdoor art festival say it’s the first of its kind for Stafford County.
“It’ll be done in the commuter parking lot where there’s lots and lots of space, lots and lots of parking,” said Michael Catell of the Stafford Rotary Club. “We’re aiming at having up to 100 artists.”
Stafford’s Via Colori is a street painting festival, in which sponsored artists gather to create large-scale works on pavement using nothing but chalk and a creative imagination. The fundraiser is based on a spirit of cooperation, not competitiveness, and is an expression of artists working together to support a cause.
The Stafford County Museum and Cultural Center, the North Stafford Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Stafford will host the event on Sept. 25–26 at Stafford’s Courthouse Road commuter lots between 9 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. If forecasters call for rain that weekend, the event will be moved to Oct. 2–3.
Via Colori was founded 27 years ago by author, playwright and performer Rick Compton in Naples, Fla. Fredericksburg hosted its own Via Colori near the shores of the Rappahannock River for several years.
Catell said local artist Joelle Cathleen will be featured during Stafford’s event.
“She was one of the first artists to sign up years ago when the event was held in Fredericksburg,” said Catell. “In Stafford, Joelle will be our featured signature local artist.”
Stafford’s art show will also feature work by Melanie Stimmell, who served as a technical director on the “South Park” feature film and television show. During that period, she fell in love with street art and created 30 murals in Virginia’s Northern Neck as part of a revitalization project.
Sponsors of the event said all proceeds from the September art festival will be returned to the local community.
“Whatever proceeds are made from this, and it’s all from sponsorships, goes towards children’s internal health and hunger alleviation,” said Catell, who also said some of the money will be used for local grants and for SERVE, a local nonprofit that helps meet the emergency needs of children, individuals and families in financial crisis.
Proceeds will also help preserve the historical significance of Stafford County through a series of public outreach projects, said Commissioner of the Revenue Scott Mayausky, who serves as vice president of the county’s historical society.
“We’ve already sponsored 11 historical murals to be painted in county schools, all of which will be completed by the end of the year,” said Mayausky.
In addition to artwork featured during the September festival, visitors will be treated to live music, display booths and food trucks. Via Bambini will offer a space for kids to create their own art.
Catell said as of Thursday afternoon, about 40 artists were signed up for the event, and up to 100 are welcome. Sponsors are also needed for each registered artist. Email viacoloricommittee@gmail.com for more information, or visit tourstaffordva.com/event/via-colori-street-art-festival.
