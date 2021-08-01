Stafford plans September street art festival

Organizers of an upcoming outdoor art festival say it’s the first of its kind for Stafford County.

“It’ll be done in the commuter parking lot where there’s lots and lots of space, lots and lots of parking,” said Michael Catell of the Stafford Rotary Club. “We’re aiming at having up to 100 artists.”

Stafford’s Via Colori is a street painting festival, in which sponsored artists gather to create large-scale works on pavement using nothing but chalk and a creative imagination. The fundraiser is based on a spirit of cooperation, not competitiveness, and is an expression of artists working together to support a cause.

The Stafford County Museum and Cultural Center, the North Stafford Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Stafford will host the event on Sept. 25–26 at Stafford’s Courthouse Road commuter lots between 9 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. If forecasters call for rain that weekend, the event will be moved to Oct. 2–3.

Via Colori was founded 27 years ago by author, playwright and performer Rick Compton in Naples, Fla. Fredericksburg hosted its own Via Colori near the shores of the Rappahannock River for several years.

Catell said local artist Joelle Cathleen will be featured during Stafford’s event.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}