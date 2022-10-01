Stafford police release the Titan to apprehend suspects

After a man tried to abduct a Stafford County child earlier this year, nearly every law enforcement officer in the county got involved, including a police dog that’s gotten considerable attention in his 2½ years with the Stafford Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators tracked the suspect to his Embrey Mill home, called in a SWAT team, sent in a drone, used crisis negotiators and deployed chemicals, but got no response from the inside.

Then, the Sheriff’s Office sent in Sgt. Baris Demirci and his K9, Titan, a black German shepherd whose zeal for police work lives up to his name. Titan started barking at a wall and police realized the suspect was behind the plaster. Somehow he’d fallen through a floor and ended up next to the sump pump.

“If it wasn’t for Titan, they would never have found the guy,” said Deputy Bo Truslow, also a K9 officer. “The guy was breathing through a tube to the outside, hiding behind a wall. What human would have found him there?”

Demirci admits the case was one of the finer moments for the 4-year-old Titan.

“You’re like a proud dad when you see him perform,” said Demirci, a patrol deputy who also directs the county’s K9 teams and is the president of the Virginia Police Canine Association. “We put a lot of work into these dogs, when they finally get to do it and do it well, it’s exciting.”

And that’s about as close to gushing as Demirci gets. An Army soldier for five years and policeman for 12, the 6-foot 4-inch officer is as solid as a wall a suspect might hide behind—and about as chatty as one. Teammates sarcastically describe him as a ray of sunshine—they add a certain F-word to the description—and Demirci would be the first to admit that he and Titan share a personality trait.

“He doesn’t really like being around people,” he said about Titan. “He’s like his owner.”

Demirci was reluctant to single out Titan from the rest of the team because he didn’t want a story to become “the Titan show.” He sought to demonstrate that “my men work very hard to give the pubic the best performing dogs that we can.”

That was obvious last week, when the teams spent every day working toward their annual certification. Sometimes, the officers put on puffy bite suits and hid in the woods, waiting for patrol dogs like Titan, Rip or Mija to find them. Other times, they hid an item in a bookshelf or behind a cabinet for detection by Maui, a drug-sniffing dog.

Or, they operated a drone overhead while the department’s two hounds—Jynx and Ruby—tracked traces of human odor through the woods and across ravines while the wind gusted.

A seventh K9, a patrol dog, is in training and will join the Stafford force in December.

As the handlers described what they do, they emphasized that it’s all fun to the dogs. The canines want to find “the toy, whether that’s a person or gun or bombs. They’re just like kids playing a game,” Demirci said.

“See the tail is wagging,” said Truslow, pointing to Titan but he could have been describing any dog apprehending a suspect. “They don’t even know they’re working.”

If that’s the case, then Titan loves to play—and he’s serious about it.

‘HE’S PHENOMENAL’

Titan has apprehended seven or eight suspects since he joined the department in February 2020, Demirci said. Up to that point, the Sheriff’s Office was averaging maybe one K9 apprehension a year, although it went five years without any, he said.

Titan’s blown those averages out of the water. A report from the Sheriff’s Office in late January described a case involving stolen cars. Two suspects fled into the woods of a South Stafford neighborhood and “Demirci and his faithful K9 Titan immediately began a track,” according to the department’s news release.

It continued: “Sgt. Demirci made an announcement to surrender or the K9 would be released. The suspect incorrectly judged his ability to outrun Titan and instead of giving up, turned and fled up the hill.”

The suspect was quickly apprehended by the dog, treated for his bites and charged with several counts of possession of stolen property and obstruction of justice.

Titan had the same results after a police chase in February and a botched robbery in August, both this year. Nine months after he joined the department, Titan apprehended a man after a series of incidents which included the man siccing his own dogs on officers.

The pit bulls retreated after being confronted by the police, including Demirci, who had released the Titan.

“Dogs are like people, they’re all unique, but Titan, he’s phenomenal,” said Deputy Frank O’Neill. “I think he’s proved that. He’s awesome. A lot of that is the dog but a lot of it can be contributed to the handler.”

AN ANCHOR WITH TEETH

O’Neill wants to be a K9 handler and volunteered last week to be the decoy, the toy, the guy in the bite suit—whatever you want to call it—because that’s how K9 officers get their start. They see what it feels like on the receiving end and get a feel for how the human-and-dog teams fine tune their tactics.

O’Neill had hidden in the woods and been found by the dogs—and at one point, was on the ground while Titan clung to his arm like an anchor with teeth. When Demirci approached, Titan started to whine even as he tightened his grip.

“He’s saying, Dad I want to keep playing,” Truslow said.

“He’s just like a big ol’ baby,” Demirci added.

But that baby had to be pulled off O’Neill and that was no easy task. Demirci grabbed the dog’s choke collar and kept applying pressure until Titan, still whining, let go. The handlers have verbal commands to make the dogs release, but also use the manual method.

Demirci said they don’t want a suspect to hear the release command and take the chance to hurt the dog. Or, the suspect may grab his injury and the dog might interpret that as aggression and bite a second time, Truslow said.

For another scenario—a routine traffic stop—O’Neill got the easy part. He was the driver and he came out with his hands up when Demirci shouted that he was part of the Stafford K9 team, that if the suspect didn’t announce himself, he would release the dog.

“He’ll find you and he’ll bite you,” Demirci said with a hefty dose of intimidation.

Fellow K9 handler, Deputy Dominic Feller, was the decoy and he sat in the passenger seat, refusing to come out. He was wearing a new bite suit, a $1,500 item that provided a layer of padding inside looked more like street clothes than some of the puffier versions of old.

He and fellow officers showed no mercy as they teased Ferrell about the rust-colored suit, saying it matched his eyes and looked good on him. “He’s got his skinny jeans on,” Demirci said.

It was no laughing matter when Ferrell ran from the car and Titan was released. He grabbed the 300-pound officer by the left arm and brought him to the ground. Other officers yelled, “What a catch,” as Titan latched on and Ferrell grimaced.

While the suit protected him from punctures, it didn’t eliminate the pressure and Ferrell said it felt like his skin was rolling. He’s not prone to bruising, but said he knew he’d be black and blue later.

‘BITING BIGFOOT’

Police dogs are trained to bite major muscle groups only—arms and legs—not the face, neck, back or groin where they would do more damage. The goal is to apprehend, and in most cases, suspects are left with four bite marks, Demirci said.

“If they’re not compliant, it can get a lot worse,” he said.

The way Rip likes to shake his head when he’s biting or Titan gives an extra yank, the same way a cat lets go of a bird so it can swat it again, the dogs clearly could pull an arm out of socket or dislocate a shoulder if the person fights them.

Ferrell’s fellow officers decided it would be good for him to do just that and to let Titan break in the new suit. Between bites, Demirci pulled Titan off, using the choke collar again, and Ferrell got repositioned as if he were going to block the dog with another extremity.

If Titan had been wearing a bit, he would have been champing at it. As Demirci held him back, slightly off the ground in the split seconds between moves, Titan’s paws clawed the air, revving up for release. Sometimes, they touched the ground and stirred up dust in his eagerness to go.

Bringing down Ferrell was like “biting Bigfoot,” Demirci said, and demonstrated how an 85-pound dog can take out a dangerous threat two or three times his body weight.

“That makes our lives easier and safer,” the K9 officer said, “and mitigates the risk to people.”

‘LIKE A WOLF’

Several dogs in the unit have never apprehended a suspect, even though they’ve been called to the scene repeatedly. Titan doesn’t get deployed any more often, it’s just been the luck of the draw in terms of the calls he’s gotten, Demirci said.

Lots of times, suspects will surrender as soon as the officer announces that K9s are present. If that doesn’t do it, their barking usually will, Truslow said.

Demirci wants the police dogs to command respect, not abject fear.

“We don’t want people to think we’re out here destroying lives,” he said. “No one likes hurting other people by siccing a dog after them, but the only stuff that gets any attention is the people getting bit.”

But once more, it’s clear from the other officers than Titan is a force to be reckoned with. During one exercise that included a Sheriff’s Office drone overhead—so the dogs could get used to the noise it makes and not be distracted—O’Neill again put on the bite suit and hid in tall grass.

Rip, with his black muzzle, reddish body and legs like a deer, took the scenic route getting to the suspect, relishing the chance to run in wide circles and feel the breeze through his ears.

Titan later ran, not as fast as Rip, but took a more direct route to the hiding suspect.

“Isn’t he pretty?” Demirci said, watching Titan from atop a hill. “He’s prancing around like a gazelle.”

Ferrell, who’d felt Titan’s bite two days earlier, described him another way.

“He’s like a wolf in his natural habitat,” he said.