Stafford psychologist pens book for children on managing anxiety

“It can be applied at any age and it’s a very specific type of technique that can be used anywhere with anyone—that’s the great thing about it,” Khanzadeh said. “It’s something you can do for yourself or you can help someone else go through it.”

Khanzadeh, who works with patients of all ages and focuses on trauma, anxiety and mood disorders, has used her three-question technique successfully with children as young as 5.

She said it’s important for children to learn how to manage anxiety at an early age.

“I feel like if we teach younger children how to work through their anxiety, as they get older they’ll have that skill set and it’ll be ingrained in them,” she said. “We should start teaching our little ones how to manage it.”

Khanzadeh said she and other local providers have experienced a huge increase in patients suffering from anxiety since the pandemic struck in March 2020—and it has made clear the need for more therapists in the area.