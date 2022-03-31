Stafford public hearing on county budget set for Tuesday

Stafford County residents can weigh in on the county’s proposed $700 million operating budget for the coming fiscal year at 7 p.m. Tuesday during a public hearing.

Last month, Stafford County Administrator Fred Presley presented the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget to supervisors. The budget is 8.5% higher than the current budget, and includes increases of about $9 million for public safety, $8.4 million for public schools and $4.9 million for transportation projects.

Although Presley’s budget is built on a lower real estate tax rate—88.5 cents per $100 of assessed value compared to the 97-cent rate of this year’s budget—that amount will still cost the average homeowner more money due to escalating home values. At the 88.5 cent rate, the average real estate bill would increase about $422 per year, according to county officials.

The latest county real estate assessment revealed a 24% increase in residential property values in Stafford, along with an 11% rise in commercial property values since the last countywide assessment was conducted two years ago. Kim McClellan, public policy director for the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors, said 2021’s end-of-year median home price in Stafford was $445,000, up nearly 16% from the previous year.

Stafford’s proposed budget also contains a 2.5% rate increase for county utilities to cover system expansion and rehabilitation. The budget also proposes dropping the personal property tax rate mainly levied on vehicles from $6.10 per $100 of assessed value to $5.49.

Highlights of the proposed budget include 2% pay raises for all non-public safety scale employees and additional money to fully fund public safety step-plan employees. To retain and attract employees for work in the county, the new budget also includes a 4.5% increase in salary scales for general government employees and a 3.75% increase for public safety step-plan employees. It also includes 12 new emergency services personnel, three new fire and rescue battalion chiefs, five new sheriff’s deputies and a family services specialist. The budget calls for $150,000 for county vehicle replacements and $330,000 for an electric vehicle initiative with the county’s school system.

Presley told supervisors in February he fully supports Stafford Superintendent Thomas Taylor’s requested $8 million budget increase for schools, which is 6.1% more than last year. The schools’ budget includes $4.4 million for teacher step salary increases as well as $1.5 million for bus driver salaries, $1 million for school pay increases and $1.1 million in per-pupil cost increases.

The county’s Capital Improvement Program includes both county and school projects totaling $856 million over a 10-year period. One of the largest expenditures in that package is $51 million toward High School No. 6, planned to be built on an 83 acres along U.S. 17 across from Village Parkway.

County officials estimate the construction cost of the new school will be $150.4 million, up nearly 223% from the cost to build Mountain View High School, the last high school in the county to be built from scratch nearly 17 years ago.

Other CIP work includes $5.5 million to rebuild the Aquia and Rock Hill fire and rescue stations as well as $2.7 million for renovating the county courthouse annex.

Following Tuesday’s public hearing, two budget work sessions for supervisors are tentatively scheduled to allow officials to fine-tune the budget. Supervisors plan to adopt the fiscal 2023 budget April 19 and tax bills will be sent to residents May 5. Real estate and personal property payments are due June 6.

To provide public comments on the proposed budget electronically, visit staffordcountyva.gov/publichearing. To access details of Stafford County’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget, visit staffordcountyva.gov/proposedbudget.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

