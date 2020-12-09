Stafford Publix store opens Saturday

The produce department boasts both organic and conventionally grown fruits and vegetables, as well as locally grown products.

The bakery specializes in products created from scratch, including cakes, cookies, pies, breads and rolls. Everything from mini-desserts to custom made wedding cakes will be available.

The meat and seafood departments feature custom cut meats, as well as shellfish and fresh fish fillets. Cooking demonstrations, performed in a built-in kitchen area of the store, will introduce customers to unique recipes and a different featured product each week.

“We believe no sale is complete until the meal is taken home and enjoyed,” wrote Glover.

A full-service pharmacy with a drive-thru will also be included with the store, as well as a full-service floral department.

Publix is based in Lakeland, Fla., and has become one of the 10 largest-volume supermarket chains in the country since its founding on Sept. 6, 1930 in Winter Haven, Fla. In 2016, more than 1,100 locations rang up retail sales totaling more than $34 billion, according to the company website.

This is the second Publix store to open in the Fredericksburg region. The Publix Super Market at Cosner’s Corner in Spotsylvania County opened in June 2018.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

