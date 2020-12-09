Stafford Publix store opens Saturday

Stafford County’s new Publix Super Market at Embrey Mill Town Center opens Saturday at 7 a.m.
“It’s a welcome addition for Stafford citizens and it’ll certainly provide a needed service to that area of the county,” said Garrisonville District Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer. “There are a lot of people excited about this.”
Located at 1640 Publix Way—just west of the diverging diamond interchange on Courthouse Road—the 48,300 square-foot store is slated to employ about 165 people.
The supermarket chain is employee-owned and has been named one of Fortune magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” every year since 1998.
“Our associates, who are also owners, are passionately focused on delivering the highest level of service, locally grown products, and award-winning private label products to Stafford,” wrote Jared Glover, media relations manager, in an email.
The new Stafford store includes just about everything for one-stop grocery shopping, according to Glover.
The deli department will offer made-to-order subs, fried and rotisserie chicken, and an international selection of olives, antipastos and hummus. More than 200 varieties of artisan cheeses from the U.S. and abroad will be stocked, as well as a range of prepared appetizers, salads, soups, sushi, entrees and side dishes.
The produce department boasts both organic and conventionally grown fruits and vegetables, as well as locally grown products.
The bakery specializes in products created from scratch, including cakes, cookies, pies, breads and rolls. Everything from mini-desserts to custom made wedding cakes will be available.
The meat and seafood departments feature custom cut meats, as well as shellfish and fresh fish fillets. Cooking demonstrations, performed in a built-in kitchen area of the store, will introduce customers to unique recipes and a different featured product each week.
“We believe no sale is complete until the meal is taken home and enjoyed,” wrote Glover.
A full-service pharmacy with a drive-thru will also be included with the store, as well as a full-service floral department.
Publix is based in Lakeland, Fla., and has become one of the 10 largest-volume supermarket chains in the country since its founding on Sept. 6, 1930 in Winter Haven, Fla. In 2016, more than 1,100 locations rang up retail sales totaling more than $34 billion, according to the company website.
This is the second Publix store to open in the Fredericksburg region. The Publix Super Market at Cosner’s Corner in Spotsylvania County opened in June 2018.
