Stafford residents call for trail extension to Ferry Farm

A pair of Ferry Farms residents who walk every morning for exercise and enjoyment told Stafford supervisors Tuesday they’d like to see a once-planned trail extension in southern Stafford back on the county’s to-do list.

“I’m not here to request that you design a walking trail in our neighborhood,” Margaret Mock told supervisors. “I’m here to request that you proceed with your original plan for the Belmont–Ferry Farm Trail.”

Mock, who has lived on Randolph Road for 50 years, said she’s walked the same route in her Ferry Farms neighborhood every morning since 1990.

“It’s both physically beneficial and mentally beneficial,” Mock said. “It’s very helpful to get out and walk with a friend and talk.”

On Tuesday, Mocks’ walking partner, Ginny Christina, also told supervisors that a multi-use path for bikes and pedestrians from Ferry Farm to the Chatham Bridge would offer walkers and bicyclists additional opportunities to explore and enjoy historical, natural and recreational attractions on both sides of the Rappahannock River.

“The regional trail network encourages healthy activity and engagement with the environment in ways that are enjoyable and educational,” Christina told supervisors. “The case for conservation is made stronger when the public has ready access and derives benefits from their use.”

Just three years ago, after completing a new .73-mile extension from John Lee Pratt Memorial Park to the Chatham Bridge, county officials said they were poised to begin work on the .89-mile final stretch of the trail to George Washington’s Ferry Farm, with an estimated completion date of 2022.

When the time came to commit to the final leg of the project in September, county supervisors voted it down 5–1.

George Washington District Supervisor Tom Coen said at the time some residents along the proposed route believed a new trail from the Chatham Bridge, running parallel to Kings Highway along Naomi Drive, would bring crime and property damage to their neighborhood.

“The residents have been lucid, clear and consistent that having the trail go down Dairy Lane is not amenable to them,” Coen said in September.

On Tuesday, Coen said he has heard from several of his constituents who believe a trail extension is the right thing to do, and said he’s ready to support it. He said Naomi Road still remains a possible route for the trail, but it’s also possible the trail could be constructed along Kings Highway instead.

“There’s different options that theoretically could happen with that,” Coen said. “My preference has always been Naomi Road because of the fact it has less traffic.”

The Ferry Farm extension was part of the original county plan when Stafford officials announced they would build a 10-foot-wide pedestrian and bicycle path from Gari Melchers’ Home and Studio at Belmont to the Ferry Road and State Route 3 intersection. Last September, only Falmouth Supervisor Meg Bohmke voted in favor of the final stretch from the Chatham Bridge to Ferry Farm.

“Trails bring tourists here, trails are great,” Bohmke said. “I love walkability, I love the trails.”

The 5–1 vote in September also knocked the trail off the county’s 10-year capital improvement projects list. According to Coen, one of his first priorities with incoming county administrator Randy Vosburg in July was getting the trail extension back on the list when county officials meet to draft the next long-range plan later this year. Coen said doing so will also make the trail extension eligible for state or federal grants, or funds any prospective developer might offer to help with the construction.

“We can’t apply for any of that if it’s not in the CIP,” Coen said.

Mock, who is 81, said both she and Christina are passionate to have the trail extension built to make the community more enjoyable for generations to come.

“We’re here for the long haul, and that’s a positive thing,” Mock said. “We’re going to hang in there because we have walked for a long time, and we want (the trail extension) not only for ourselves, but for other people to have the benefits of a real nice trail.”

Christina said she’s been waiting for the county to extend the trail to the Ferry Farm area for many years.

“I have a daughter that lives in the city,” Christina said. “I could walk to her house. I would love that.”