More than 230 people filed into the auditorium at Stafford High School Thursday night, hoping to convince county and state officials that a proposed methadone clinic doesn’t belong in their neighborhood.

But in a case that’s remarkably similar to one in King George County earlier this year, Stafford County officials don’t get to approve or deny the application from Concerted Care Group for a clinic off Deacon Road. The Maryland-based business provides outpatient behavioral health treatment and dispenses methadone and suboxone — narcotics designed to reduce withdrawal symptoms and reduce cravings without the euphoric high for which opioids are known.

Concerted Care wants to open a 9,100-square-foot clinic in the old Dollar General, next to Weis grocery store in the Woodlawn Shopping Center. The Stafford Board of Supervisors won’t get the chance to weigh in on the proposal for the same reason that King George officials didn’t get to rule on a proposed drug-treatment center near the Navy base in Dahlgren.

In both cases, the clinics are allowed under each county’s existing commercial zoning. That means the matter won’t come before the boards for reviews or public hearings.

In order to get approval, the applicants must meet other local ordinances, building codes, and in the case of the Deacon Road clinic, Concerted Care must apply for a Virginia medical license.

Supervisor Meg Bohmke, whose district includes the Deacon Road proposal, said before the meeting that she didn’t want to say the clinic already was a done deal. She held the informational session Thursday to share details with concerned citizens.

The supervisor also said she understood concerns from residents in the area — where she also lives — about safety, increased crime and declining home values.

“I don’t disagree with anything that they’re saying,” she said.

But that was little comfort for several hundred residents who said they chose to live in subdivisions along Deacon and Leeland Roads because their children could ride their bikes to nearby schools and visit friends. They worried what it will be like if those getting treatment — and drug dealers who may be preying on them — are hanging around the clinic.

Kitty Colville, a retired social worker at Stafford High School, noted that there’s a high relapse rate for heroin addicts.

“They’ll tell you the best place to score drugs is in the parking lot of the drug treatment center,” she said, adding that if the clinic is approved, “it’s going to forever change our community.”

Residents also were upset about what resident Todd Blose called “the lack of knowledge and the feeling that you don’t have a say in the matter.”

Several times during the three-hour meeting, audience members voiced disapproval at what was said, often calling out questions and talking over the speakers. They were particularly disturbed by two instances which audience members described as Stafford officials “dropping the ball.”

According to the presentation prepared by county officials, a key amendment went into effect Jan. 1 that impacted the case in Stafford County. Before that time, no treatment facility could be located within half a mile of a licensed day care center or school.

There’s one day care within the radius. Two other centers and four public schools lie within 1.5 miles of the facility.

But both houses of the General Assembly voted unanimously in 2022 to remove that half-mile radius restriction. Del. Tara Durant (R-Stafford), who also lives in the Deacon Road area, told those gathered that the request to remove the restriction came from the medical community and community services boards. She said they were having trouble finding locations for treatment clinics, which are sorely needed in the midst of the opioid epidemic.

She said the state legislature decided to remove that restriction — and leave it up to localities to put their own zoning restrictions in place.

Durant also said other localities, particularly some in southwest Virginia, put in zoning ordinances that are even more restrictive than what the state had proposed, but that it was within their right to do so.

Audience members asked why Stafford hadn’t done the same.

“At that point in time, we weren’t informed,” Bohmke said. “There are thousands of pieces of legislation that come through and our zoning department missed it.”

That wasn’t the only oversight in this case, the audience discovered. Even though the zoning for the property allows a medical clinic, adjacent property owners are still supposed to be notified, but that didn’t happen, said County Administrator Randy Vosburg.

A lawyer representing Concerted Care Group wrote a letter Jan. 3, asking Stafford’s zoning department to determine if the clinic could operate on the property. The letter listed the intended uses: outpatient treatment for those suffering from substance abuse and mental health issues; substance abuse treatment including detoxification; treatment for serious emotional disturbances in children; disease education and counseling; and recovery support and transitional services.

The clinic would operate every day but Sunday, and patients would not stay overnight, according to the letter.

The correspondence also included, as mandated, the names and addresses of 60 people who owned adjoining property.

The zoning department determined the request fit the commercial zoning as a medical clinic, and the county was supposed to send notices to affected property owners but did not. Among the grumbles in the audience came out several similar questions, asking: Why not?

“The unfortunate answer is that staff did not send out the notices,” Vosburg said.

When one person in the audience asked who was responsible for the oversight, another shouted out: “Can we build it in their neighborhood?”

While many of those who spoke, either from the audience or during a somewhat more formal comment period, cited safety concerns for them and their families, others pointed out that a methadone clinic in a neighborhood isn’t good for the patients, either. Those undergoing treatment need to be closer to medical facilities in the case of overdoses, several said.

Resident Anna Rae, a psychologist and certified substance abuse counselor, got the loudest applause from audience members when she implored county officials to “please, please” use her services to help find a way to move the clinic to a better location.

In her experience, she said crisis centers are “the evidence-based way to go” when they’re located near hospitals and medical facilities, she said.

Having the clinic in the Woodlawn Shopping Center would just continue “a cycle of suffering,” both for those going through addiction and residents who live near the facility.

Pockets of people stayed after the meeting to discuss some of the solutions suggested during the meeting, such as boycotting businesses in the shopping center to send a message to the property owner; organizing petition drives; and contacting state legislators.

Jeff Spinnanger urged residents to get involved with “local activism,” just as a group in nearby Leeland Station did almost two years ago to save trees and fences in their neighborhood.

“I’m sorry to say this is not the first time this happened, that the county has let us down,” he said.

Bohmke and Durant said they will continue to follow the application process for the clinic. Concerted Care Group still has to be granted a medical license in Virginia, and there may be an opportunity for the county and residents to comment on the proposal as part of the process. Bohmke said she’d keep residents informed and encouraged those concerned to contact her at 540/809-2857 or mbohmke@staffordcountyva.gov.