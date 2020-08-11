Stafford residents fed up with poor mail delivery

After five days of waiting, Brenda Murray finally got mail delivered to her home last Friday.
“It was not as much as I expected,” Murray said. “And I tell you, we usually get tons of mail every day.”
Murray, like other residents in southern Stafford County, has experienced a lag, or in some cases, a total lack of mail over the last week or so. Early last week, she called the post office that serves her neighborhood—located at 16 Litchfield Blvd. in Falmouth—looking for answers.
“The reason they told me was COVID-19—it was keeping mail from being delivered, and three employees who were exposed [to coronavirus] were also under quarantine,” Murray said.
Murray said a supervisor at the post office gave her “15 different reasons” why mail was not being delivered to her home on Peacock Station Drive, including understaffing resulting partly from postal workers quitting their jobs. Another employee at the post office also told Murray that overtime had been cut.
“It was like one reason after the other,” said Murray.
Ronald Thelen and his wife Mary Osowski, also of Peacock Station Drive, said they also began having mail delivery problems last week.
“We missed a day, then got mail one more time, so we checked at the post office and we pieced together a story,” said Osowski.
“I was told they’re not processing incoming mail, it’s just sitting there,” said Osowski. “They’re just processing outgoing mail. The workers are complaining … this is from the workers themselves.”
Last Wednesday, Murray finally visited the post office and was handed only a few pieces of mail after going for four days with none. Murray said during her visit, a large line was forming inside the post office, where she heard a postal employee telling customers they couldn’t pick up packages unless they were medical supplies or overnight mail.
“When I went to the post office and asked if there was going to be a mail delivery, [the supervisor] told me to call my congressman,” said Murray. “So I did.”
The following afternoon, Murray was contacted by staff from the office of Rep. Rob Wittman, R–1st District. She was told mail would be delivered the following day. Staff at Wittman’s office said on Monday they heard from nearly two dozen residents regarding the poor service at the Falmouth post office.
Murray, who said she is usually bombarded by large amounts of mail, did receive some mail on Friday, but said the amount didn’t seem right for the number of days she went without mail.
Calls and emails to Freda Sauter, a representative for the U.S. Postal Service in Richmond, resulted in Sauter sending an email declining a request for an interview. But Sauter included a statement that asks customers to contact the agency by phone or website with questions about mail delivery. The email also suggests customers try the agency’s Informed Delivery service, which offers digital previews of incoming envelopes and postcards.
A representative from the American Postal Workers Union said a July memorandum was released to all postal offices with a set of talking points to be read to postal employees. The memo said the mail service had reached a “critical juncture in our organization and must make immediate, lasting, and impactful changes in our operations and in our culture.”
“The initial step in our pivot is targeted on transportation and the soaring costs we incur, due to late trips and extra trips, which costs the organization somewhere around $200 million in added expenses,” the memo read.
American Postal Workers Union representative Judy Beard said the new restrictions on overtime recently dictated by U.S. Postmaster Louis DeJoy, who assumed office in mid-June, have led to delays in mail delivery at post offices nationwide.
“It's slowing down all over the county and mail is taking longer to arrive at the homes of the public. People waiting on medicine or other important essentials,” said Beard.
Beard said the post office is accustomed to getting mail “out in a crunch,” citing the Christmas and tax seasons as two examples of heavy mail volume periods that traditionally allow postal workers to draw overtime pay to manage the abundance of mail and packages.
“The new overtime policy hurts Americans, and Congress can fix it by providing $25 billion in the stimulus that's currently being discussed for the postal service for lost revenue and expenses, all COVID-related,” Beard said.
In early July, Sens. Susan Collins, R–Maine, and Dianne Feinstein, D–Calif., introduced the Postal Service Emergency Assistance Act to help shore up the agency’s finances. It would provide the postal service with up to $25 billion to cover revenue losses or operational expenses resulting from COVID-19. The bill has been sent to the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
Neighbors along Peacock Station Drive hope whatever problems the post office is experiencing will be cleared up soon. With the November presidential election less than 100 days away, Murray said one of her biggest concerns is getting mailed ballots delivered on time. She is also concerned the post office doesn’t seem to have a backup plan in place to deliver mail when large numbers of employees are absent.
“We had discussed asking for a mail-in ballot, but after this, I don't feel comfortable with the post office,” Murray said. “Somebody dropped the ball. I can see one day not having mail, and possibly two, but I feel like I've been jerked around all week, and I don't believe what they are telling me.”
On Friday, Wittman wrote DeJoy and Gov. Ralph Northam requesting a joint briefing between the USPS and the Virginia Department of Elections to address concerns about the level of preparedness for the Nov. 3 presidential election. Wittman initiated the correspondence after constituents in his district, which runs from Prince William through much of the Fredericksburg region to the Hampton Roads area, reported delays in service.
“Virginians would appreciate a better understanding of how the Postal Service is preparing to meet the expected increase in voting by mail this year,” Wittman wrote. “Only through working together and remaining transparent in mail operations will we be able to ensure a reliable and successful election process during these especially challenging times.”
On Monday, Sen. Mark Warner, D–Va., also sent a letter to DeJoy, raising concerns he’s heard from Virginians about delayed mail service. Warner wrote he “worries that new policies that have already delayed mail delivery across the Commonwealth could also jeopardize timely distribution and processing of mail-in ballots for the upcoming November elections.”
Stafford County Registrar Anna Hash said if residents are concerned with mail delays during election season, they should request and return absentee ballots as soon as possible.
“And don’t delay sending them back,” Hash said. “Go to the Department of Elections website to complete the online application, or call or visit your local registrar.”
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438