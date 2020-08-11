Stafford residents fed up with poor mail delivery

“I was told they’re not processing incoming mail, it’s just sitting there,” said Osowski. “They’re just processing outgoing mail. The workers are complaining … this is from the workers themselves.”

Last Wednesday, Murray finally visited the post office and was handed only a few pieces of mail after going for four days with none. Murray said during her visit, a large line was forming inside the post office, where she heard a postal employee telling customers they couldn’t pick up packages unless they were medical supplies or overnight mail.

“When I went to the post office and asked if there was going to be a mail delivery, [the supervisor] told me to call my congressman,” said Murray. “So I did.”

The following afternoon, Murray was contacted by staff from the office of Rep. Rob Wittman, R–1st District. She was told mail would be delivered the following day. Staff at Wittman’s office said on Monday they heard from nearly two dozen residents regarding the poor service at the Falmouth post office.

Murray, who said she is usually bombarded by large amounts of mail, did receive some mail on Friday, but said the amount didn’t seem right for the number of days she went without mail.