Count Stafford among the region’s counties preparing for data center development.

Residents filled most of the county’s meeting room for the Board of Supervisors Tuesday night to learn about data centers and proposals in Stafford. The meeting was aimed at presenting information about data centers, local proposals and to hear from residents.

Data centers are facilities that house servers to power cloud computing — including such things as gaming and e-commerce. The facilities require large amounts of water for cooling and consume massive amounts of electricity, which requires most sites to include power sub stations.

The Fredericksburg region is a popular target for data center developers. Along with Stafford, there are proposals to build facilities in Spotsylvania, King George, Caroline and Fauquier counties.

Those jurisdictions are part of the spread of data centers across the state, with Loudoun and Prince William counties leading the way.

The growth has been spurred by a Virginia program that entices data center development via grants, which require matching funds from localities. The Fredericksburg area is popular because of the fiber optic lines that run along Interstate 95. Data centers also need to be near electrical transmission lines and have access to water, both of which prove crucial to the facilities.

Stafford checks all of those marks, county officials told the crowd Tuesday.

There had been two data center proposals in the county, but officials announced a third at the meeting.

The county received site plans for the new data center proposal, Pemberton Tech Center, last week, Paul Santay, the county’s chief director of community development, told the crowd.

The site is on 52 acres zoned B-2 along Centreport Parkway. The applicant wants to build three data center facilities, each 65 feet tall, totaling 562,000 feet, according to the county.

Tuesday’s talk revolved mostly around the other two applications and data center impacts in general.

One proposal is the Stafford Technology campus, by Fairfax-based Stafford Technology LC. The plans call for building 5.5 million square feet of data centers on 523.94 acres on the east side of U.S. 1 and on both sides of Eskimo Hill Road.

The site is across U.S. 1 from M&M Auto Parts.

There would be several buildings on the site, up to 105 feet tall. Several power sub stations will be required on the site, which would tap into the overhead electric power lines on the property.

The property is currently zoned agricultural, and the applicant wants to change it to light industrial. With only part of the property inside the county’s growth area, the applicant is also asking to incorporate all of the land into the area.

There aren’t many homes close to the campus location, but there are houses and apartments near the other site, along Old Potomac Church Road.

The Potomac Church Tech Center site also is in the vicinity of Brooke Point High School and Stafford Middle School, as well as the Stafford Regional Hospital.

The applicant, Amazon, wants to build two facilities totaling approximately 510,000 square feet on 49.9 acres, zoned B-2 for urban commercial development. The property is on the east side of Old Potomac Church Road, across from the intersection with South Campus Boulevard.

The tech center would include two buildings, 62 feet tall. A power sub-station would be needed on the site and it would tap into the overhead electric transmission lines.

Data centers are allowed under the B-2 zoning, but there are limits Amazon is seeking to change with a proffer amendment. The application also requires a comprehensive plan compliance review, required by the state.

On Tuesday, county officials told the crowd they have known about the data center interest for some time and have been planning for it in the form of comprehensive plan changes and visits by Board of Supervisor members to data centers in Northern Virginia. The officials said they have learned a lot but are still digging into the details about all of the facets related to data centers. They also said they want to inform residents and hear from them.

Tuesday’s meeting included presentations from county officials about the different aspects and impacts of data centers, followed by questions from the crowd.

Questions covered such things as noise, impacts to electrical and water infrastructure, costs to the county as well as revenue that can be drawn through local real estate and property taxes from data centers.

Several residents asked about water use by data centers.

The county plans to have the data centers incorporate “re-use” water from the Stafford wastewater treatment plant. It could take up to three years to get that system set up, according to county officials, if the county handles it. The process could move faster if the applicants install the piping for the system.

Noise also is a key concern with data centers. The noise from data centers comes from powerful cooling fans atop the facilities. The noise isn’t so much about decibels as it is a persistent humming sound considered detrimental to people.

The county has a noise ordinance, but cooling systems are exempt. However, the county can seek proffers from applicants to limit noise.

Santay said the noise issue has not gone “unnoticed,” and residents are right to question the issue.

County officials told the crowd they are relying, to an extent, on applicants but also have staff and expert contractors helping on the technical aspects of issues such as the noise.

Another concern raised by residents Tuesday was electrical usage and whether data centers would impact restoration to residents during power outages.

Dominion representatives told the crowd the power supplier plans for, and handles, the electrical infrastructure needs for such projects and would do the same in Stafford, with an eye on minimizing any impact on the community.

One representative said local governments and dense customer areas are atop the list during power outages, adding that some data centers could be included as critical entities for power restoration since the federal government is a major user of data centers.

Near the end of the talk, county Administrator Randal Vosburg told the crowd “this has been years in the making.”

He noted there have already been several community meetings for data centers proposals and more will be held. There also will be public hearings held on the comprehensive plan amendments and the individual data center proposals.

On Sept. 5, the county will hold an ordinance review on data centers.

Vosburg also highlighted potential tax revenue from data centers, which he called “mind boggling” and said could help the county address needed infrastructure improvements.

“It’s a significant impact,” he said of when showing county revenue projections for the two proposed data center sites.

The projection for the smaller Potomac Church site would produce approximately $6 million annually beginning in 2026, according to the county.

The projected revenue for the larger data center campus starts at $6.1 million in 2026, but then spike to $76.5 million in 2030, $113.4 million in 2035 and $118.1 million in 2040.

A county handout shows that Stafford’s annual real estate tax revenue is $215 million and personal property tax revenue is $60 million.