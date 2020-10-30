Stafford rolls back cemetery ordinance that prompted federal lawsuit

Both the Stafford Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors voted 4–3 Thursday night to repeal county cemetery ordinances that prevented the construction of a Muslim cemetery in the 1500 block of Garrisonville Road.

The repeal of the ordinances now puts Stafford back in line with state regulations that prevent new cemetery construction within 100 feet of private drinking wells. Stafford had recently established 656 feet as the required setback distance, but set the distance at 900 feet in 2016, shortly after the All Muslim Association of America purchased the land.

Supervisors Meg Bohmke, Tom Coen and Crystal Vanuch voted against rescinding the larger setback. Vanuch lives across the road from the proposed cemetery.

“I cannot support an ordinance that does not protect the basic human right of clean water,” said Vanuch.

Attorneys for the AMAA allege the campaign to change the cemetery ordinance in 2016 was spearheaded by Vanuch herself, who was chairwoman of the Planning Commission at the time, when a 900-foot setback from private drinking wells was approved. The ordinance change by supervisors prevented the group from establishing its cemetery and prompted a federal lawsuit against the county and its supervisors, which is still being litigated.