Stafford School Boad to seat three newcomers

Three political newcomers will take seats on the Stafford County School Board in January.
Falmouth representative Sarah Chase was the only incumbent to seek reelection to the board this year. She won despite a write-in challenge mounted by former School Board member Scott Hirons.
Incumbents to the Aquia, Garrisonville and Hartwood district seats did not seek reelection this fall.
According to unofficial results, first-time candidates Maya Guy, Maureen Siegmund and Alyssa Halstead won races for those seats, respectively.
Though school board members traditionally run as independents, Guy and Chase were endorsed by the Stafford Democratic Committee while Siegmund and Halstead were endorsed by the Stafford County GOP.
In Garrisonville, Siegmund, who works for a government relations firm and has children in county schools is ahead of competitor Wanda Blackwell, an Army veteran and Department of Defense employee, by just 53 votes, with all ballots counted except for those received after Election Day.
County Registrar Anna Hash said those absentee ballots will be counted as long as they were postmarked by Election Day and are received by Friday at noon.
Siegmund said Wednesday that Garrisonville "has a bad habit of taking things down to the wire" but that she is feeling "cautiously optimistic" and that Blackwell had reached out to congratulate her on her win.
Mark Dudenhefer, who represents the district on the Board of Supervisors, won his seat by 17 votes, she said, "and 53 is like three times that."
Dudenhefer did not seek reelection this year, and Pamela Yeung, the district's current School Board representative, is ahead of GOP-endorsed competitor Bart Randall by less than 1 percentage point.
"Garrisonville has had split representation for years," Siegmund said. "We are a very, very diverse community."
She said she hopes to continue having open lines of communication with Blackwell and that she values Blackwell's insight as a veteran of the military.
"We have a strong military connection here, and as a military parent who sent her kids to our schools, [Blackwell's] perspective is important," Siegmund said. "I'm eager to get that insight."
In Aquia, Guy, a community activist and mother of five children who attend or have graduated from Stafford County schools, won over competitor David Fauth with 53 percent of the vote to Fauth's 44 percent.
The Aquia race was notable for its civility. Guy, who identified her top priorities as recruiting a diverse workforce, teacher retention, reducing classroom sizes and implementing fair redistricting, said in an interview last month that she and Fauth agreed beforehand not to say anything negative about each other and that she found him to be "a very kind man."
In October, Fauth declared that he was "pissed off and mad as hell" about a mailer attacking Guy's character that went out to voters.
"I don't know who wrote it but until Maya called me today, I had no idea it was circulating," Fauth wrote in a post on his campaign Facebook page. "I am not going to tear anyone's character down. I am not asking anyone to tear down anyone's character. To whomever wrote that letter, you have injured my character."
The race to fill the Hartwood District seat being vacated by Holly Hazard, who did not seek reelection, was more contentious, especially in later weeks.
Winner Alyssa Halstead, who garnered 54 percent of the vote to opponent Marc Broklawski's 45 percent, frequently accused Broklawski on her campaign Facebook page of not supporting parental choice in public education and being supported by "out of county" money.
Broklawski challenged Halstead on an image she posted in a private Facebook group that appears to suggest public schools are indoctrinating children with a socialist agenda, calling the image racist and xenophobic.
Halstead, who formerly worked in public health emergency planning and supports parental choice in masks, vaccinations and curriculum, said in an interview Wednesday that she is eager to continue having conversations that started while she was door-knocking during the campaign, including with those who don't agree with her.
"I’m really hoping that the people who were the most outspoken against me are the first ones who are going to want to sit with me," she said. "We have to keep this conversation going."
Halstead said that she is looking forward to delving into the school division budget and policies and plans to hold a listening session with division teachers.
"We’re supposed to be advocating not just for the constituents, but for everyone involved," she said.
Halstead said she worked on "consensus-building and compromise" during her time in emergency management.
"I hope that experience comes to light [on the School Board]," she said.
