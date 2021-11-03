Stafford School Boad to seat three newcomers

In October, Fauth declared that he was "pissed off and mad as hell" about a mailer attacking Guy's character that went out to voters.

"I don't know who wrote it but until Maya called me today, I had no idea it was circulating," Fauth wrote in a post on his campaign Facebook page. "I am not going to tear anyone's character down. I am not asking anyone to tear down anyone's character. To whomever wrote that letter, you have injured my character."

The race to fill the Hartwood District seat being vacated by Holly Hazard, who did not seek reelection, was more contentious, especially in later weeks.

Winner Alyssa Halstead, who garnered 54 percent of the vote to opponent Marc Broklawski's 45 percent, frequently accused Broklawski on her campaign Facebook page of not supporting parental choice in public education and being supported by "out of county" money.

Broklawski challenged Halstead on an image she posted in a private Facebook group that appears to suggest public schools are indoctrinating children with a socialist agenda, calling the image racist and xenophobic.