Stafford seeks more public input on redistricting process

Some who spoke last month said the supervisors’ decision in April would have significantly limited the involvement of those groups who signed up to play a role in the county’s redistricting process.

“It’s removing another option to communicate with citizens about the process,” said Stafford resident Fran Larkins, a member of the League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area.

County officials said supervisors in April had concerns that the existing stakeholder list may not represent all citizens of the county due to a lack of stakeholder selection criteria.

“In essence, without more stakeholder criteria, they found the list limiting and offered a more open and transparent effort in providing public meetings to be more inclusive,” wrote Andrew Spence, county communications director.

But Larkins, who monitors the county’s redistricting process, feels open public meetings will not allow stakeholders the time they need for a give-and-take on information vital to the communities they represent.

“I don’t think it helps at all to take away something that would make it more transparent and provide more information to the public,” said Larkins.