Stafford seeks more public input on redistricting process

Stafford residents will get another chance this week to offer input on the county’s redistricting plans.
Residents gave county supervisors an earful at a board meeting last month in reaction to what they view as a step to exclude community groups from the process.
“Redistricting needs to be an open, nonpartisan process,” said Alane Callander of Falmouth. “Politicians drawing lines to protect their reelections is supposed to be a thing of the past.”
County resident Rob Hollister implored supervisors to seek public input before redrawing the county’s district boundaries.
“If you want to get this right, and it is so important every 10 years, these stakeholder groups are the ones that really know our community inside and out,” said Hollister.
Supervisor Meg Bohmke reacted to some residents who suggested county business isn’t always conducted in full view of the public.
“We are not doing anything behind the public’s eye,” Bohmke said. “In, however you want to say it—closed session, behind closed doors—it doesn’t happen.”
Residents were reacting to a decision made by supervisors during an April off-site retreat that would have limited participation to only one stakeholder member per group at a virtual meeting this month. In the original plan, members of 21 stakeholder groups were slated to attend and provide input at two meetings.
Some who spoke last month said the supervisors’ decision in April would have significantly limited the involvement of those groups who signed up to play a role in the county’s redistricting process.
“It’s removing another option to communicate with citizens about the process,” said Stafford resident Fran Larkins, a member of the League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area.
County officials said supervisors in April had concerns that the existing stakeholder list may not represent all citizens of the county due to a lack of stakeholder selection criteria.
“In essence, without more stakeholder criteria, they found the list limiting and offered a more open and transparent effort in providing public meetings to be more inclusive,” wrote Andrew Spence, county communications director.
But Larkins, who monitors the county’s redistricting process, feels open public meetings will not allow stakeholders the time they need for a give-and-take on information vital to the communities they represent.
“I don’t think it helps at all to take away something that would make it more transparent and provide more information to the public,” said Larkins.
Larkins stumbled upon the stakeholders’ reduced role when she reached out to county officials after the redistricting committee cancelled its March meeting. Larkins emailed Anthony Toigo, county constituent and legislative affairs officer on May 3, asking when the next meeting would be held.
“Right now, no further meetings are scheduled as all pre-redistricting tasks have been completed,” wrote Toigo the following day. “[Supervisors] are discussing whether to hold a pre-redistricting public information meeting but besides this, we likely will not have another meeting until late summer or early fall when the Census Bureau releases redistricting data.”
Every 10 years when a nationwide census is performed, counties across the country examine the data and readjust their voting precincts to meet the needs of the community.
In Stafford’s case, there are 27 locations to cast a ballot, but based on the latest voter registration numbers, county officials already estimate the need for 10–12 new polling places situated at local schools, churches and community centers.
During last month’s meeting, only Supervisors Gary Snellings, Tom Coen and Cindy Shelton spoke out publicly in favor of allowing stakeholders to continue along in the redistricting process.
“We don’t have enough communications with our citizens,” said Shelton. “This is an opportunity.”
In the end, supervisors unanimously agreed to seek additional public input on the topic during their June 15 meeting. In the meantime, the county recently updated its redistricting website at staffordcountyva.gov to provide easier access for the public to communicate directly with the redistricting committee.
